Cup competitions have given Millwall momentum – boss Neil Harris

With Saturday’s epic last-16 FA Cup clash at home to Premier League champions Leicester to look forward to, Millwall manager Neil Harris has bucked the trend of managers treating cup competitions with disdain.

And the Lions boss revealed it was not just the world’s oldest knockout competition that he has embraced this season.

“What cup games do, if you take them seriously, they give you momentum,” said Harris. “The Checkatrade Trophy was brilliant for us this year because, firstly, we won our first three games in it – all on the back of difficult runs.

“But it also gave me the opportunity to play some younger players and give them their debuts. It was a great experience for everybody.

“The players can see the [FA] Cup for what it is, we’re not going to win the cup, it’s a great adventure.

“We’ve had four really good cup games, really good cup games, all four have been good for different reasons. Southend was a great local derby, Braintree tried to cause a giant-killing and then we’ve had two giant-killings ourselves against two really good Premier League sides.

“Now we’ve got an opportunity to compete against the Premier League champions. It’s a great experience for my players.

“My players, every single one of them, will look forward to the cup game but they’d much rather gain promotion than have a cup success.”

“The FA Cup’s a superb competition,” added Harris, who played in Millwall’s sole FA Cup final appearance, the defeat to Manchester United 13 years ago that sent the Lions into Europe and which is marked by all manner of momentoes around the walls of the press room at The Den where the manager was speaking.

“I understand rotation because of the prize at stake in the Premier League. But for me it’s a passion you need – to play in the FA Cup final, for Premier League players to play in cup finals and to experience semi-finals and win trophies.

“For us, of course it’s a distraction, but it’s a nice one, it’s a welcome distraction. Can you compete in the cup and compete in the league? Of course you can.”