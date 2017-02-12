Millwall boss rejects notion that FA Cup tie with Leicester will prove distraction for Port Vale clash on Tuesday

There is no danger of Millwall’s players being distracted by Saturday’s looming last-16 FA Cup date at home to Premier League champions Leicester City ahead of Tuesday night’s date with Port Vale at The Den.

“No chance, knowing my dressing room,” said Millwall manager Neil Harris when the question was put to him.

“We’ll have to repeat the performance and desire we played with [against Southend],” said the Lions boss ahead of Tuesday’s home game. “The athleticism we played with at time, we’ll have to repeat because Port Vale is a much more important part of our season, miles more than the cup.

“Saturday [against Leicester] will be the most important game of the season on Wednesday!

“We’re really proud to be 11 games unbeaten and what we’ve done [against Southend] is we’ve gone above a really good side, we want to build the momentum. We want to keep ourselves in the play-off hunt. We’ve just forced our way in there, we want to stay in their now.

“What we’ve got is a great mix between experience and youth. The youth will drive the experienced players every day, so when they come in a little bit tired into training and the young lads are going past them they have to compete.

“But what the experienced players do with the young ones is keep their feet on the ground, remind them how important the next game is, remind them how to live their lives, how to prepare, how to recover.

“Momentum is key in football. It’s key at any stage of the season but once you get past January you want to be on that upward spiral. We are. Everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be involved and given the opportunity and to be part of a winning team.”

Harris said there is “an outside chance” of Lee Gregory (calf strain), Ben Thompson (hamstring) and Shaun Williams – who missed Saturday’s match after his partner went into labour at around 2am that morning – being back in the frame for the Port Vale match.