Millwall boss piles praise on matchwinner Fred Onyedinma

Millwall boss Neil Harris spoke of the attacking riches at his disposal after losing striker Lee Gregory to a calf strain and seeing his replacement, Fred Onyedinma, score the goal that beat Southend at The Den on Saturday.

“He’s a young man that’s spent most of his short career so far playing in wide areas,” said Harris of the goalscorer. “He’s got the ability to play off the front, he was excellent against Coventry [in Millwall’s previous game] for 25 minutes. I decided to start him high up because I thought he could unsettle their centre-halves.

“I thought for the first half hour he was almost unplayable at times. Fred’s always got pace and power and he’s a great finisher, I’m always saying he should score more goals than he has so far.

“With Fred, with Aiden [O’Brien], with Jed [Wallace]in the starting 11 – playing without Lee Gregory – I can rotate the players because all three can play up front and play on either wing, so it’s a real weapon in my armoury and obviously the goal [against Southend] comes from me changing Aiden and Fred around beforehand.”

Onyedinma, 20, is out of contract at the end of June.

“Fred’s come through our ranks,” said Harris. “He’s a great lad, he’s a really good professional for a young man. We want him to stay here for the long term.

“A lot of our young players will fly the nest one day, or will rise with us or move past us at certain times and I understand that.

“At the moment we’d like Fred to stay with us and continue his development but we can only do what we can do.”