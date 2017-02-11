Dons boss: Two Charlton players could have seen red and Elliott so unlucky to get dismissed

AFC Wimbledon manager Neil Ardley was happy with how his side reacted during the second half of the 1-1 draw with Charlton.

Ricky Holmes had put the visitors ahead with a free-kick after just eight minutes and the Addicks enjoyed the majority of the first-half chances.

But the hosts reacted well in a second period that culminated with Tom Elliott’s equaliser in stoppage time.

“We played with a lot of anxiety in the first half, a lot of nervousness,” explained Ardley.

“As a manager people think football management is easy. You train during the week and think everything is nailed on and then you watch a group of players go out and play like they had the world on their shoulders. That came from nowhere. It was very difficult to affect that during the game. It creates a disjointed team. Players were not taking any responsibility and looked like they were shot to bits of any confidence. I didn’t know where that came from.

“My job wasn’t to rant and rave, but to try and instill some confidence. The second half was a flip. There was only one team in the second half and we got our just rewards, but we can’t do that too often.”

Elliott received a second yellow card during his celebrations for the equalising goal but Ardley felt that his sending off wasn’t the only injustice during the game.

“I’ve got to be really careful what I say,” he said.

“When we played Sutton in the cup I thought it was as bad as a performance I’ve seen in the middle but this one could go close to overtaking it. The tackle on Jake Reeves was as close to a leg-breaking red card you’ll ever see. I’ve watched it back and the refs got a brilliant view of it. Lyle Taylor got scythed down in the most blatant, professional foul that you’ll ever see.

“Even their manager couldn’t believe his players stayed on the pitch for both of them. The silly little bookings that our players got ends up with one of our men getting sent off. You talk about going into a crowd, Tom Elliott is a yard off the pitch with five men around him and some fans putting their hands on him and he gets sent off.”

The draw leaves Wimbledon on 38 points, edging ever closer to the 50 considered good enough to stave off relegation.

“That’s important,” explained the AFC Wimbledon manager.

“We’ve set the boys a target. We’ve had a really tough week mentally and physically. There had been a hangover since the Sutton game and the players have been flat for a couple of weeks now. I’ve turned into a councillor, it’s been tough. We’ll go again. We’ve got another game Tuesday. We’ll try and build that momentum and that run into something where you say we’re unbeaten home and away.”