Dons boss Ardley – action set to be taken against employee who verbally abused Charlton boss

AFC Wimbledon manager Neil Ardley said that the club will take action after one of their members of staff appeared to verbally abuse Charlton manager Karl Robinson.

Robinson, who used to manage Milton Keynes, the club that controversially formed out of the original Wimbledon FC, was given a frosty reception by Wombles fans during Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

As players and staff left the field after the game, a member of AFC Wimbledon’s staff appeared to exchange words with Robinson, which led to the Addicks manager needing to be restrained and led from the pitch by members of his own squad.

Ardley said that the club’s employee had been out of order.

“I’ll be very careful what I say but ultimately a certain member of our club has let the club down,” explained the AFC Wimbledon manager.

“Hopefully our club will do the right thing and deal with it in the right way. No matter what tensions there are in the game of football, nobody should take it upon themselves to abuse people and take the law into their own hands. It was wrong.

As a club, we need to deal with our side of things and run our club the right way and we will do that.”