Big Sam still got big problems to solve at Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce said he needs to stop the defeats at Crystal Palace – and quick – if the team is to avoid relegation after a 1-0 defeat at Stoke”s bet365 Stadium.

Joe Allen’s second half strike settled a tight encounter and ended a spirited Palace performance in disappointment.

Allardyce said: “I wasn’t too disappointed with the performance, but at the end of the day we still haven’t got any points. The goal is the only shot on target Stoke had in the second half. We deserved a point today with the way we played. The bottom line is that there is no result again. It’s another defeat. I’ve got to stop it and stop it quick.”

New signing Luka Milivojevic made his debut in central midfield and will not face too many tougher away games this season than a trip to the Potteries against a physical Stoke City team.

“The new players have got a big part to play and can be a big influence on the players who are already here. We must keep working on the training ground, the more work you do, the more belief you gain. We will keep battling on and believing. These are an honest bunch of players. Last week was a fluke, we conceded three goals in three minutes.

“Today the overall performance was there but the result wasn’t. It’s a results business and we need them fast.”

The Eagles have two weeks to prepare for the visit of Middlesbrough, three points behind the northeast club, where a first home league win for Allardyce is the only acceptable result.

“It’s not been the results I expected. I thought it would have been easier for me to get the players to understand certain things. We all need to take more responsibility but we have to keep our chins up and graft away.”