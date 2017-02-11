Neil Harris: Southend United red card did not help my Millwall side

Millwall manager Neil Harris said referee Andre Marriner, far from helping his side by sending off Southend’s Will Atkinson in the first half, may have made life tougher for his team.

“I thought we were excellent for [33] minutes, 11 v 11,” said the Lions boss after this afternoon’s 1-0 win at The Den. “We played with flair and pace and created chances. And then the sending off came and it didn’t galvanise us, we didn’t use the ball wisely enough, we got a little bit frustrated at times.

“When the moment was needed for a clinical head, literally, I’m delighted that Shaun [Cummings] put a great ball in – showing his quality – and Fred [Onyedinma] was on hand to head it in the net.”

Harris said he did not expect a red card for Atkinson’s 33rd-minute challenge but said he was sure neither player involved was guilty of intentional foul play.

“At the time I thought it looked high,” said Harris, “I didn’t immediately think ‘red card’ when I saw it but what I do know is my captain [Tony Craig, on the receiving end of the tackle] is one of the hardest players I ever played with. If he goes down on the floor and rolls around, you know there’s something wrong. And he’s the fairest player I’ve ever played with so he certainly wouldn’t be trying to get someone sent off.

“Having played against Will Atkinson, he’s not a dirty player either so it certainly wouldn’t have been intentional by Will if it was high and late.”

Harris admitted to nerves as the 10-man visitors pressed late on, adding: “Along with 10,000 other people!”

“I thought we were a little bit ragged at times as a unit,” added the Lions manager. “But we stood strong right at the end, which we can do.”