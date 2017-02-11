Charlton boss Karl Robinson “appalled” by comment aimed at him at end of AFC Wimbledon derby draw

Charlton boss Karl Robinson refused to reveal the comment which saw him have to be restrained after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

The Addicks manager reacted as he walked across the pitch – claiming that a member of Dons’ staff prompted his angry reaction.

“He knows what he said,” said Robinson, who had security presence with him throughout the game and post-match due to his lengthy spell in charge of Milton Keynes – despised by Wimbledon fans for moving their club away from it’s spiritual home in South London.

“Listen, we get stick – it’s part and parcel of the game. But when an employee of them has to say what that did, it shows the class of the person. And he walked away.

“I’m not a football manager when you cross that line. It’s sad, because the game was played in good spirits. Neal Ardley is a top fella. What they have done is to be applauded in some ways. But there are certain aspects of it which are disgusting and should never be allowed in any industry.

“To be fair to the staff and everyone around the building, they have been magnificent since. Credit to them. I’ve got a lot of respect for how they have conducted themselves.

“I can’t say what he said – you’d be appalled. Maybe he’ll be the big hardman in the pub tonight – but he’ll forget that he walked away.

“I’m not bothered by anything else. There is a lot of hostility because of the connections I had with my former club. But I thought I conducted myself quite well, I didn’t get involved and I actually laughed as a couple of things that were said. It is part and parcel of the game, people are going to have villains.

“I know I’m not liked. That’s the first time I’ve been allowed in – I’ve never been allowed in before but they had no choice but to let me in today.

“The fans can say what they want. What I don’t accept in football is that you should just take it. Because if you were walking down the street and people said what they said to you it becomes a criminal offence. That doesn’t wash for me – nothing should ever cross the boundaries of respect. I’m shocked.”