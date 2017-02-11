Stoke 1 Crystal Palace 0 – six defeats in eight Premier League games for boss Sam Allardyce

Crystal Palace suffered another defeat under manager Sam Allardyce away to Stoke City that leaves them mired in the relegation zone.

Joe Allen netted midway through the second half, slotting past Wayne Hennessey from Ramadan Sobhi’s lay-off.

Palace have now lost six of Allardyce’s eight Premier League games in charge and struggled to create many openings in a turgid attacking display.

Allardyce handed Luka Milivojevic his Palace debut in central midfield but the Serbian could not shore up the leaking Eagles defence.

Christian Benteke wasted Palace’s best opportunity early in the second half after Jason Puncheon’s blocked shot fell to the striker. The Belgian miscontrolled four yards from goal before Stoke cleared their lines. James Tomkins later volleyed over from a James McArthur cross shortly after Palace fell behind.

Andros Townsend, making his first league start since January, made a brilliant clearance off the line from Bruno Martins Indi’s header shortly before half-time. The winger was Palace’s biggest threat, stretching the play and drawing fouls.

Palace notched up the yellow cards in the first half, having three players booked. Charlie Adam’s left-footed deliveries and Peter Crouch’s aerial threat were a constant danger for the beleaguered Palace defence.

Palace opted for long balls down the channels hoping to release Townsend and Zaha, who both interchanged on the wings, but struggled to create any meaningful openings against a physical Stoke City defence.

In the first half, Patrick van Aanholt drilled a shot straight at Lee Grant after Christian Benteke’s lay-off. Townsend had earlier linked up well with James McArthur down the left-hand side, crossing for the Scotsman whose header flashed wide.

Wayne Hennessey made a smart save early in the first half after Marko Arnautovic latched onto Peter Crouch’s flick-on. The Austrian missed another good chance later in the half when his shot from the edge of the box was straight at Hennessey.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Yohan Cabaye and Loic Remy were brought with Palace trailing but failed to make an impact as Stoke comfortably saw the game out. Towsend’s late free-kick sailed over and with it Palace’s hopes of bringing a point back to south London.

Sam Allardyce has two weeks to lift the team before the must-win visit of Middlesbrough in a fortnight.