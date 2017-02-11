Millwall 1 Southend United 0 – Fred Onyedinma heads second-half winner

Fred Onyedinma’s towering second-half header earned Millwall a crucial win as they closed in on the League One play-off places but the Lions were given a helping hand by official Andre Marriner, who gave Southend winger Will Atkinson a straight red card for his challenge on Tony Craig in the 33rd minute.

The hosts had started brightly with Steve Morison lobbing an effort onto the roof of the net inside three minutes after Onyedinma had turned his man to the right of the area and Onyedinma’s flick-on from a Jed Wallace corner almost let in Byron Webster in the 12thminute, Michael Timlin hacking clear.

The Lions should have been ahead in the 16th minute when Wallace went on a barnstorming run down the left from the halfway line and fired at Southend keeper Ted Smith. Shrimpers right-back Jason Demetriou recovered only to give the ball straight back to the on-loan Wolves winger but his low cross caught an unmarked Morison by surprise six yards out.

Aiden O’Brien went close after Morison brought the ball down and sent Onyedinma down the right channel in the 30th minute, the winger hitting Onyedinma’s cut-back wide of Smith’s near post.

Three minutes later Southend winger Atkinson saw red for a challenge that left Craig in a heap but the 10-man visitors had sight of goal in the 41st minute when Anthony Wordsworth ran on to Marc-Antoine Fortune’s delightful back-heel and pulled it back for Timlin to slash his shot wide.

Millwall were unable to break Southend down at the start of the second half and were starting to get frustrated when the visitors broke and a shot-cum-cross from Fortune in the 58th minute was too hot for Jordan Archer to hold and it took a combination of Craig and Shaun Cummings to put the ball behind.

Just as the home fans started to vent their anger, Onyedinma made the breakthrough in the 64th minute, rising at the far post to meet Cummings’ deep, hanging cross from the right and plant a perfect header back where it came from past a diving Smith and inside his left-hand post.

As Southend got more desperate, substitute Theo Robinson was reduced to theatrically clutching his face and tumbling in the Millwall area after being shrugged off the ball by Jake Cooper but Marriner simply ignored the dive – unlike the fans in the Cold Blow Lane end, who had a prime view.

Jermaine McGlashan appeared to have a much stronger claim five minutes from time when he went down under a sliding challenge from Craig in the area – the first time Millwall had looked troubled at the back – but again the official was unmoved. McGlashan went into the book for his continued protests, prompting one unfortunate race-related gloat from near the press box.

Calum Butcher could have wrapped it up in the third minute of added time when sent through on goal by Morison but Smith produced a brilliant, sprawling one-handed save one-on-one with the midfielder.

Millwall (4-4-2): Archer, Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig, Wallace (Ferguson, 70), Abdou, Butcher, O’Brien (Worrall, 82), Morison, Onyedinma. Subs: King, Martin, Romeo, Smith, Donovan.