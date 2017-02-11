Dons 1 Charlton 1 – Tom Elliott secures a point but sees red in feisty derby

Tom Elliott’s stoppage-time equaliser saw AFC Wimbledon deny Charlton victory – but he was sent off as he celebrated his goal.

The big striker was dismissed for a second bookable offence by referee Carl Boyeson, who had not been shy in handing out the cautions.

It cancelled out Ricky Holmes’ superb free-kick which had put Charlton in front early in the first half.

While Charlton extended their unbeaten run to seven matches, the manner of conceding late was a sickener which also hampers their play-off hopes.

Charlton took the lead on eight minutes. Chris Robertson was booked for fouling Joe Aribo on the edge of the box – but the punishment did not end there. Holmes stepped up to flight a lovely free-kick over the home wall and beyond James Shea.

Aribo curled just past the left post, with the Addicks finding better fluency in terms of knocking the ball around.

Lee Novak’s lay-off to Ezri Konsa saw the youngster snap a shot straight at Shea.

Home fans wanted a red card for Holmes when he leapt to hook down Lyle Taylor as the Wimbledon striker looked to mount a counter-attack.

Dons captain Barry Fuller had to make a crunching near-post challenge to prevent Konsa getting a free shot in from Aribo’s low cross on 39 minutes.

Wimbledon struggled to create openings. Sean Kelly’s inviting ball across the face of goal did not meet a final touch from anybody in a home shirt.

The Dons did manage to get a little more joy in the final third in the second half but still struggled to break down a resolute Charlton backline.

Robertson headed a George Francomb free-kick narrowly wide in the 52nd minute.

Lee Novak had a chance to give Charlton a two-goal cushion when Holmes’ pass deflected into his path but could only fire into the side-netting shortly afterwards.

Shea then needed to dive to his left to push away Tony Watt’s shot just before the hour mark.

Lyle Taylor and Dominic Poleon both failed to hit the target with strikes while Jake Reeves also lifted his shot over the bar.

There was to be a final twist though as Elliott finished sweetly across Declan Rudd. Already booked for a foul on Chris Solly, he got a second caution for his celebration.

Karl Robinson – booed for his Milton Keynes connections – had to be restrained at the final whistle as he reacted to a comment made by a member of the groundstaff.