Team line-ups: Millwall v Southend – four changes for Lions

Millwall manager Neil Harris makes four changes to the team that beat Coventry 2-0 last weekend with the hamstring pull that brought midfielder Ben Thompson off at half time ruling out the player after a fitness test.

Calum Butcher comes into the first 11 for this afternoon’s match with Jimmy Abdou, Shaun Cummings and Fred Onyedinma all promoted from the bench to the starting line-up.

The men to make way are Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Williams and Lee Gregory, with Romeo dropping to the bench and the other two cut from the 18.

A fit-again Harry Smith is back on the bench after the leg injury which has kept him out since early January and Harry Donovan is also promoted to the bench.

Millwall (4-4-2): Archer, Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig, Onyedinma, Abdou, Wallace, Butcher, O’Brien, Morison. Subs: King, Martin, Worrall, Romeo, Ferguson, Smith, Donovan.