Stoke City v Crystal Palace team line-ups: Milivojevic handed debut with Cabaye dropped to bench

Sam Allardyce has made two changes and reverted to a back four ahead of Crystal Palace’s trip to the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

Luka Milivojevic will make his debut in central midfield with Yohan Cabaye dropping to the bench. Andros Townsend starts on the left-wing.

Damien Delaney will captain the side in place for the injured Scott Dann.

New signing Patrick van Aanholt continues at left-back. Jeffrey Schlupp has returned to the squad after his hamstring strain and is joined on the bench by Mamadou Sakho.

Joe Ledley and Zeki Freyrs have been dropped from the matchday squad.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend, C Benteke.

Subs: Speroni, Flamini, Remy, Campbell, Schlupp, Sakho, Cabaye.

Stoke: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Sobhi, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch.

Subs: Muniesa, Johnson, Berahino, Afellay, Diouf, Imbula, Given.