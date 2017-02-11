AFC Wimbledon v Charlton team line-ups: Novak starts for Addicks as Dons also make changes

Lee Novak starts up front for Charlton Athletic at AFC Wimbledon – but Jake Forster-Caskey misses out with an ankle injury.

Jorge Teixeira starts at centre-back with Ezri Konsa shifting into a central midfielder role.

Josh Magennis, who had been missing with ankle damage, is on the bench.

Wimbledon make changes from last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United. Darius Charles is out of the matchday 17 with Chris Robertson starting at centre-back.

George Francomb and Dominic Poleon are promoted into the starting line-up with Dannie Bulman and Andy Barcham dropping to the bench.

AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Fuller, Kelly, Robinson, Robertson, Francomb, Reeves, Soares, Poleon, Taylor, Elliott. Subs: McDonnell, Bulman, Barcham, Barnett, Egan, Owens, Sibbick.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Teixeira, Bauer, Chicksen, Crofts, Konsa, Aribo, Holmes, Watt, Novak. Subs: Phillips, Dasilva, Botaka, Ahearne-Grant, Jackson, Magennis, Mavididi.