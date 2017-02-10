Greenwich venue boss on the importance of nurturing children’s love of the theatre

Mercury column by James Haddrell

A few years ago the Office for National Statistics and the government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport published ‘Taking Part’, a report drawn from research into the UK’s leisure habits. For those of us in the theatre industry, the results proved a fact that most of us already had a pretty good idea of – namely, that theatre is losing out to cinema, and by a huge margin. According to the report, whilst over 25% of adults attend the cinema at least once a month, more than 75% of adults had not been to a theatre in the last year.

There are many factors contributing to this, but surely one of the most important is a person’s relationship to theatre when they are young. Some adults remember going to the theatre as a child with their family or their school, but for many that just did not happen. For others, there is a break in their relationship with theatre when they pass the age of six or seven, with venues not presenting the right kind of shows for them, and they never come back.

If we attract a new audience of twenty year olds then it is likely that they will still broadly like the same kind of shows thirty years later, so the investment in marketing and programming to bring that audience to the theatre has huge value in building a relationship that can last for decades. By contrast, the audience for shows aimed at 3-5 year olds needs to be rediscovered every few years by venues, and without programming in place for 6-8 year olds, and then 9-12 year olds and so on, the work and investment in first bringing those families to the theatre can be lost.

Harry Potter, one of the most significant cultural phenomena to emerge for children in recent years, was particularly huge because Harry grew up with his readers. Cinema and film maintains a continuous relationship with families, with films for different ages released throughout the year.

That is why, at Greenwich Theatre, we work hard to programme for children and young people of all ages throughout the year, to build a relationship with the very youngest theatregoers that can grow with them. This half-term, our newest audiences will be able to see the People’s Theatre Company’s Don’t Dribble On The Dragon, a musical adventure based on the book by Steven Lee and with magic designed by TV legend Paul Daniels. Alongside that the Little Angel Theatre, one of the country’s most respected puppet theatres, presents WOW! SAID THE OWL about a curious little owl who is determined to stay awake to see what daylight brings.

For slightly older children (7+) we welcome the award-winning Story Pocket Theatre with their adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s King Arthur and for those aged 9+ we present the Greenwich debut for international company Théâtre Sans Frontières with their staging of David Almond’s Heaven Eyes. Adapted by the author from his own award-winning book, and performed in English by a cast from the UK and Sweden, the play follows Erin and January as they meet the strange and dream-like girl, Heaven Eyes, the ancient Grampa, and start to unravel a series of mysteries.

Meanwhile, in a show for all ages, TV astronomer and author Mark Thompson explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant’s toothpaste, vortex generating dustbins and even exploding Pringle tubes in Spectacular Science.

If theatre is to have a future, if adults are going to consider a trip to the theatre as readily as they do a trip to the cinema, and then to bring their own children to see a show, they need to have a relationship with theatre that begins in their own childhood. With our programme for all ages starting from the very young, with any luck we will embark on some new theatrical relationships this half-term.

James Haddrell is the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre