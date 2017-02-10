Bank and post office robbers used firearms to terrorise victims

Six men have been jailed for their part in a series of robberies at ten banks and post offices.

The robberies all took place in South London between June 2014 and May 2015, and netted the gang over £120,000. The six men were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 10 February with three of the gang being handed life terms.

.

Gary Katabarwa, 29 was convicted of nine counts of conspiracy to rob, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and one count of money laundering. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of ten years.

Shane Perry, 34, was convicted of five counts of conspiracy to rob, one count of possession of a firearm with in tent to cause fear of violence and one count of money laundering. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of nine years.

Dwayne Ramsey, 35, was convicted of six counts of conspiracy to rob and one count of money laundering. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of nine years.

Reece Perry, 24, was convicted of three counts of conspiracy to rob and one count of money laundering. He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Herbert Kulsumu, 36, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to rob and one count of money laundering. He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

They were all found guilty following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Olukayoade Conteh, 25, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of conspiracy to rob and one count of money laundering. He was sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Adam Barsby of the Met’s Flying Squad said: “The gang targeted post offices and banks at opening time when they knew staff would be vulnerable to attack. They used violence and a firearm to terrorise staff and customers, who didn’t put up any resistance. They showed no emotion, compassion or forethought for the victims in these crimes and acted purely out of greed.

“This gang terrified the victims of these robberies and I’m delighted to bring some closure to their ordeal with these sentences. Londoners are undoubtedly safer now this dangerous group of men are behind bars.”

The venues the gang conspired to rob were:

1. Post Office, Lower Addiscombe Road, Croydon on 26 June 2014

2. Lloyds Bank, Croxted Road, SE21 on 11 July 2014

3. Barclays Bank, Westow Hill, SE19 on 23 December 2014

4. HSBC Bank, London Road, Mitcham on 23 December 2014

5. Barclays Bank, Coombe Lane, Raynes Park on 23 December 2014

6. HSBC Bank, London Road, Mitcham on 12 February 2015

7. Lloyds Bank, Westow Hill, SE19 on 26 February 2015

8. HSBC Bank, Ewell Road, Surbiton on 25 March 2015

9. Post Office, Lower Addiscombe Road, Croydon on 8 April 2015

10. Nat West Bank, High Road, Streatham on 1 May 2015.