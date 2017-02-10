Family of five living in one mouldy room

A family of five living in a mouldy one-bed studio flat have been told they may have to wait because of the high demand for council houses.

Andrea Glover and her husband Michael Eweje and three children are desperate to move out of the apartment in Crandley Court,

Rainsborough Avenue, Deptford.

But they have been told they would not be able to.

Mrs Glover has lived in the flat for eight years, but their home became classified as overcrowded after the birth of their daughter Anastasia almost four years ago.

Lewisham council’s bedrooms

policy says the family should be

entitled to a three-bedroom home but she has only been allowed into the housing queue for two-bed flats.

But they have since had two more children – a son Raphael, now aged 18 months, and a four-month-old, Gabriel.

And the damp has been caused by all of them living in a too confined space.

Mrs Glover said: “These living conditions are inhuman. I have asked for help from everyone and have had nothing but sympathy.

“My children’s right to clean and adequate living conditions are being violated.

“Five people are sharing one room for sleeping, living, eating, playing and everything.

“The flat has a serious mould and damp problem being caused by overcrowding. My husband has asthma and has to take inhalers every day and this has only been a problem since the mould came.

“My son Raphael is on inhalers daily and sees a respiratory specialist and a dermatologist at Lewisham Hospital for his eczema. All his health problems are contributed to if not caused by the state of the living conditions.

“I also get fortnightly visits from a psychiatric nurse over the mental health problems our situation has caused.

“We have monthly inspections from the Lewisham Homes repair team and monthly mould washes and regular repair work to walls and

windows due to damp.

“But basically it’s unfit for purpose. There is nothing more repairs can do as it has been caused by too many people in the property.

“It will never go completely until there is fewer people and possessions in the property.

“We have a bed bug infestation and get bites nightly. But we are unable to eradicate it completely because there is nowhere to put possessions while fumigation takes place.

“We are not allowed to keep prisoners, animals, immigrants or refugees in these inhuman conditions – so why is it that my husband, children and I are being allowed to live like this.

“This is tearing me and my family apart. My daughter constantly asks when we will get a new house and my son hurts himself daily due to not having enough space.

“This flat is killing us.”

A spokesman for Lewisham Homes said: “We have a lot of sympathy for Ms Glover and her family’s situation.

“We are doing our very best to deal with the condensation and our repair team is visiting every month to inspect the property and remove mould, while the family waits to move.

“Family-sized homes are in very high demand and unfortunately there is a limited supply, which can mean long waiting times. Their housing officer has met with them to help with their application, and discuss options, so the family can decide on the best course of action for them.”