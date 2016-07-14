Popular performer offers impeccable comic timing: Rebel Wilson in Guys & Dolls

The classic musical Guys and Dolls is still packing them in at the Phoenix Theatre, on Charing Cross Road and the Chichester Festival Theatre production, has enjoyed a new influx of fangirls, since Hollywood star Rebel Wilson joined the cast, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The actress, who is most famous for her performances in the Pitch Perfect film franchise, is making her London stage debut in the musical as Miss Adelaide, a nightclub showgirl who is struck down with psychosomatic flu symptoms, while she waits for her no good fiancé to name the date of their big day.

Wilson joins the celebrated cast of the glitzy musical, alongside West End stage stalwart Simon Lipkin as Nathan Detroit and the tried and tested pairing of Oliver Tompsett (Sky Masterson) and Siubhan Harrison (Sarah Brown) for the story, which follows a gang of friendly gamblers as they search for a quick buck, love and eventually redemption. Made famous by the 1955 film which starred Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra, Guys and Dolls is a proper old fashioned Broadway style musical, with the perfect mix of glitz, glamour and great tunes.

I first watched the show back in January at the Savoy Theatre before it transferred due to popular demand and so I was interested in what the voluptuous Wilson could bring to the famously adorable role. As expected, the popular Australian performer offers impeccable comic timing and her renditions of A Bushel and a Peck and Take Back your Mink are both rousing and hilarious. With the addition of Wilson’s unique style of physical humour, the character feels less vulnerable, but at times, the innuendo is just a little too modern to fit in with the innocence of the musical, which is set in 1920s New York. The onstage chemistry with Lipkin is electric and his buffoon like, bumbling portrayal oozes charm. I do feel, however that some of the most famous lines are over milked (Particularly when answering Tompsett’s question about the colour of his neck tie), which makes the dialogue slow and the jokes lose their impact.

This was the first time I’d seen Oliver Tompsett since his days on Wicked at the Apollo Victoria (around ten years ago) and I was pleased to see that he’s grown into a commanding performer, with his silky vocals and matinee idol looks perfect for the role of the smooth talking gambler, Sky Masterson. Siubhan Harrison as the object of his affections, goes from strength to strength as Sarah Brown and Olivier nominated Gavin Spokes as Nicely Nicely Johnson continues to whip the show along with humour and vere.

With breath taking dance routines, including the standards Luck be a Lady and Sit Down you’re rocking the boat, Guys and Dolls is an impressive stage spectacle and Rebel Wilson is a great addition to this cast, who makes a return visit to the show, just a little bit different.

Rebel Wilson will perform in Guys and Dolls at the Phoenix Theatre until 21st August. If you would like any further information, you can visit the website http://m.atgtickets.com/shows/guys-and-dolls/phoenix-theatre/