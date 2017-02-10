‘I will wait for justice for Andre as long as I have to’

A mother whose son was murdered 10 years ago says she is prepared to wait up to another 10 years for justice.

Tracey Ford and her family marked the anniversary on

Friday of when James Andre Godfrey Smartt-Ford was shot at a packed Streatham Ice Rink.

No one has been convicted of the shooting and the Met’s

investigation remains open.

A memorial to Andre including a large photo and candles was placed outside the rink on Friday.

Friends and family from four-year-olds to grandparents had a private skating session at the rebuilt three-year-old Streatham High Road venue – 30 yards from where the 16-year-old was shot.

Mum Tracey founded a charity in his memory which Streatham MP Chuka Umunna believes has saved thousands of lives with its work in the community.

She said: “Andre’s lively, bubbly

character, his laughter and his smile will always be remembered in a very special way. We were all skating on the ice

together having fun, falling over

and laughing.

“It was a beautiful testimony to why Andre enjoyed going skating. We wanted to have happy memories here – after all, that was why he went there the day

he died.

“It has been 10 years now without a

conviction. Justice will not bring him back.

“But I will wait. When I think of how long it has taken, I remind myself of Doreen Lawrence waiting 18 years, knowing who it was. I am prepared to wait that long.”

The family are hoping to have a lasting

memorial to Andre – a mosaic in the new ice rink, as the old site is now covered by a Tesco Extra supermarket.

“We want to remember his life – we cannot forget about the life of young people,” said Tracey. “They are murdered in the prime of their lives.

“In the 10 years since Andre died, 200 young people have been

murdered in London alone. And children are killing children. If that is not a crisis, I don’t know what is.

“They feel they can just take a life.

“In the last week we have had two murders in London. So many parents are being devastated by killings.

“You have a child one day, and a split second later, you don’t.”

Tracey remembers it clearly. “We had a lovely peaceful day and he left to go skating,” she said. “The next time I saw him, it was at the morgue. I have to hold onto that memory of him leaving me. That keeps me going.

“A guy came in a side door and just shot him. Dre ran onto the ice, fell down onto the ice and died there.”

Tracey now visits schools, workshops,

prisons and community groups to try to spell out the consequences of youth violence, for charity JAGS, named after Andre, whose full name was James Andre Gregory Smartt-Ford.

“Young people are witnessing murder and schools are doing enough about that trauma,” she said. “It brings up a lot of sadness for me – but continuing to talk about it is the only way.

“There needs to other support than

just Victim Support because it tears

families apart.

“But the threat of punishment is not

working. Building their self-esteem, especially for girls so they can stand up for themselves, is crucial.

“The media has a huge role to play – they talk about gangs and estates but young people are being killed innocently through acts of senselessness.

“Dre would be a very

successful young man if he were still alive. He wanted to be a mortgage adviser like me.

“He talked about having a wife and children, the car he would be driving. But all that came to an end.”

Streatham MP Chuka Umunna, who attended Friday’s event and last year led the first House of Commons debate on youth violence, said: “We cannot imagine what it is like to lose a child. He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him, and went skating in the middle of the afternoon.

“The numbers dying has fallen but the level of youth violence has not. If it had been

happening in the 20 most prestigious schools, it would be front page news for months.

“But in spite of her grief, Tracey has put so much energy into making sure other families do not go through what she went through. She is an inspiration.

“She was the first to cotton on that it was a mental health issue. Young people are not born inherently violent. Calling it ‘gang crime’ enables people to put it in a box and leave it.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.