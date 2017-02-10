Bakerloo line extension moves closer as new consultation launched

The extension of the Bakerloo line has moved one step closer after new detailed proposals were set out for consultation on station locations along the proposed route beyond Elephant and Castle.

Transport for London (TfL) said the Bakerloo line extension, to Lewisham via Old Kent Road and New Cross Gate, was vital to meeting the needs of the capital’s growing population, which is expected to increase from 8.7 million today to more than 10 million by 2030.

The extension is expected to support growth in South-east London through new housing, improved connectivity, increased transport network capacity and reduced journey times to key destinations including the West End.

Four new stations are being proposed along the route to boost connectivity and support

regeneration.

Two stations will be along the Old Kent Road, one at New Cross Gate providing an interchange with London Overground and National Rail services, and one at Lewisham, providing an interchange with the DLR and National Rail services.

Details for proposed locations of the ventilation shafts needed to support this extension also form part of this consultation. The proposals also set out the need to undertake further capacity upgrade works to the Bakerloo line station at Elephant & Castle.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: “A Bakerloo line extension to Lewisham would make it easier for our residents to travel around London and it would bring in much needed investment. Lewisham is growing fast and a Bakerloo line extension to this part of south London will help to support that growth in Lewisham and beyond.”

Cllr Brenda Dacres, chairman of the borough Labour group, said:”Extending the Bakerloo Line would be good for London and great for Lewisham. It would reduce journey times and increase capacity on our desperately over-stretched transport. It would boost our local economy and it would help us build the homes we so desperately need. But it needs to happen soon, 2029 is too long to wait, and it needs to go all the way to Catford and into Bromley, not just to Lewisham.”

Cllr Mark Williams, cabinet member for regeneration and new homes at Southwark, said: “We have big ambitions for the Old Kent Road regeneration, which will pull central London further south and help transform the length of this historic thoroughfare into a dynamic new high street bustling with new homes, including at least 35 per cent affordable homes, new shops and cafes, workspaces, parks and open spaces and safer networks for cyclists and pedestrians.

“A key part of this is the Bakerloo line extension, making this part of London more open and accessible and encouraging investment.

“This is a very exciting opportunity and we are encouraging local people in particular to get involved in the conversations now to help shape the future of one of London’s most famous roads.”

As announced in the TfL Business Plan, the updated plans bring the completion date of the extension forward by two years to 2028/29, to align with the timetable for the upgrade of the Bakerloo line.

The Mayor and TfL remain committed to delivering a second phase of the extension beyond Lewisham, and work is continuing to build a case for a second phase.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said:

“I’m delighted that we’re pushing ahead with the Bakerloo line extension two years earlier than originally planned. It will provide substantial benefits for thousands of Londoners, providing a new direct route for commuters into the heart of central London and joining up key transport links across south London.

“The extension also has huge potential for new jobs and 25,000 new homes in the area, helping fulfil our ambition to tackle London’s housing crisis and provide a substantial boost to the local economy.”

The public consultation will run until 21st April and further information about the consultation and the questionnaire can be found at www.tfl.gov.uk/bakerloo-extension.

Facts and figures from TfL

Working in collaboration with the local boroughs, Lewisham and Southwark, at least 25,000 new homes and 5,000 new jobs could be supported as a result of the Bakerloo line extension. Other benefits of the extension will include:

· Extra capacity on London Underground for 65,000 journeys in the morning and evening peak, helping relieve congestion on local bus services and National Rail services

· Relief of congestion on roads, reducing CO2 emissions and air pollution

· An Underground train every two to three minutes between Lewisham and central London, with reduced journey times.