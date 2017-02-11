Prolific art thief swiped painting from Kensington auction house

A prolific thief who stole thousands of pounds worth of paintings and antique books from art galleries, book dealers and an auction house has been jailed.

Paul Whiting, 71, was sentenced yesterday after previously pleading guilty to six counts of theft.

The pensioner committed his crimes between June and October last year.

Items stolen included a portrait painting of Pope Innocent X, valued between £3,000 and £5,000.

Whiting stole the painting during a pre-sale viewing at an auction house in Kensington in October last year.

The pensioner put on a hat and a scarf to disguise his appearance before snatching the painting from a screened-off area of the auction house.

Whiting then took it to a west London gallery that offers a ‘buy-back’ service and sold it for £70.

The theft was uncovered after an employee of the gallery took the painting to be valued at Christie’s in November where it was recognised as a stolen painting.

The gallery returned the stolen painting to the auction house and an investigation was launched by Metropolitan Police’s art and antiques unit.

Working together with the gallery, the police identified 17 further items that Whiting had offered for sale.

The rightful owners of a number of these pieces were identified and Whiting was charged with five more thefts.

He told officers he had committed the offences to “make ends meet”.

Detective Constable Sophie Hayes, from the art and antiques unit, said: “Paul Whiting is a prolific and determined thief who stole from international institutions and small businesses alike.

“We were pleased to be able to identify the owners of some stolen property, however we are still working to identify the owners of other seized property.”

Whiting, of Lampton Road, Hounslow, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.