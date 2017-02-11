Plumber trumps Mullins’ famous firm in landmark legal ruling

A plumber has won a landmark legal battle for self-employed workers to have the same rights as full-time staff after trumping a famous London company in court.

Gary Smith wanted to cut his working days at Pimlico Plumbers from five days a week to three following a heart attack in 2011.

But the firm – run by flamboyant boss Charlie Mullins – refused and took away his branded van, which he had hired.

The ruling by the Court of Appeal has implications for other workers in the gig economy, such as Uber drivers.

Mr Smith was VAT-registered and paying tax on a self-employed basis, but worked solely for Pimlico Plumbers for six years.

He argued that he was entitled to basic workers’ rights, which would include the national minimum wage and paid holiday.

He took his former boss to an employment tribunal, which found plumbers were entitled to basic workers’ rights.

Yesterday the Court of Appeal agreed with the ruling of the employment tribunal and dismissed Pimlico Plumbers’ appeal.

The full worker status means staff would be entitled to more rights than if they were classed as self-employed and taken on daily freelance shifts.

The original tribunal ruled: “Although Mr Smith had autonomy in relation to the estimates and work done, Pimlico Plumbers exercised very tight control in most other respects.

“That included a high degree of restriction on Mr Smith’s ability to work in a competitive situation, which suggested that he was not in business on his own account and was certainly inconsistent with Pimlico Plumbers being a customer or client of any such business.”

Charlie Mullins, the founder of London-based Pimlico Plumbers, said that plumbers were hired on the basis that they were self-employed, provided their own materials, and did not have workers’ benefits.

But he added that they were paid significantly more as a result.

At the Court of Appeal Thomas Linden QC, representing Pimlico Plumbers, said that Mr Smith’s work for the company depended entirely on the terms of his contract.

He argued that, under the terms of the 2009 contract, Mr Smith was not obliged to do work offered to him because he was able to swap shifts with other workers.

But Lord Justice Nicholas Underhill said: “I find the claimant clearly had sufficient obligation to provide his work personally to be a worker.”