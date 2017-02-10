On-loan Millwall winger Jed Wallace regaining fitness he lost during Walter Zenga’s Wolves reign

Millwall winger Jed Wallace reckons he is approaching optimum fitness – after admitting things slid badly during the Wolves reign of Walter Zenga.

The Italian was sacked in October, just 87 days after succeeding Kenny Jackett.

Wallace struggled for game time under Zenga and replacement Paul Lambert – with just 91 minutes of Championship football since mid-September.

“Saturday’s game at Coventry was probably the first time I’d say I felt good,” he said. “The training since Lambert came in had been really hard – the polar opposite of the manager before – so you sort of think you have picked up a bit of fitness.

“But I made one run at Bradford and I was blowing! Last weekend it clicked a bit more. It makes you realise how good these boys are at the top of the Premier League. Sergio Aguero is out for six months, comes back and scores a hat-trick. I don’t play for three months and can’t even run!

“You’re only as good as the opportunities you get. I’ve had a bit of a run in the Millwall team now.”

Wallace looked set to get his crack at Wolves in March only to damage his quad and be out for six weeks.

“My chance to make a real statement was probably that period,” he said. “It stalled my momentum.

“Wolves are a massive club. Their right-winger cost £13million and their left-winger cost £7m – that’s just the two of them. For me to be playing once every 10 games, trying to keep talented boys like that out is never going to happen.

“Playing under Zenga was very, very different to what I’m used to. But I definitely learned from it, there were things I took from that. Football is about experiencing things, and that was a different experience.

“Lambert is a good manager. I got on really well with him. We had a chat and he said he wanted me to get out and play rather than just sit on my arse.

“Him, Kenny and Neil [Harris] are all cut from the same cloth in terms of their foundations – working hard and training hard.”