Jed Wallace: Millwall a stronger squad than one which suffered League One play-off final defeat

Jed Wallace has unfinished business at Millwall – and believes he returns to a club that has got stronger since League One play-off final heartache.

The winger, 22, was on loan for just over two months of last season but was recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers in March.

This time Wallace will be here for the crunch final weeks of the campaign after once again opting for a stay at The Den after falling down the pecking order with his Championship employers.

The plan is for the Lions to make it a permanent arrangement in the summer.

“I think what they have done is agree a fee – so that if Millwall want to do it at the end of the season they can do it,” said Wallace. “They tried to get it done in January but couldn’t get it sorted.

“So we just had to do the loan and then re-assess in the summer. I’d rather get us up the league and worry about that then. It becomes a lot more realistic if we can get promoted.

“It feels similar to when I was here before. The league position is about the same and the squad hasn’t changed much – Beevs [Mark Beevers] and Ed [Upson] have gone with a couple of lads coming in.

“I know the manager is keen on working with a smaller squad, isn’t he? My experience at Wolves taught me you can’t beat a bit of familiarity, knowing what is going to happen next weekend or tomorrow. You can take it for granted, but this is a stable football club and group.

“The bench is a lot stronger. When I came back at Bradford I sat on it next to Calum Butcher, David Worrall, Jimmy Abdou, Shane Ferguson and Mahlon Romeo – last season a few of those would have been nailed on to start.

“The front two picks itself and then there are two spaces for five good players – I’ve got Wozza, Fergie, Fred Onyedinma and Aiden O’Brien – so you’ve got to keep the shirt when you get it.”

Wallace was Millwall’s top attacking target in the January window – with Sheffield United and Charlton also showing interest – but he insists that doesn’t mean he has guarantees of game time.

“None at all,” he replies. “There ain’t none in football, is there? You can get a game or two but eventually it’s down to you. Since I’ve come we’ve done well, won two and drawn two.

“I’ve lost one out of 18 games here. I played my best football at Portsmouth and this has the same feel.

“The popular characters here are Steve Morison and Thommo, who just want to run all day long and try their hardest – if that’s not enough then you dust yourself down and go again.

“People always say they had lots of clubs after them. Realistically I probably had three options. One will probably win the league this season but this was perfect – I’m 45 minutes away from my family, which is good after a year in Wolves.

“I went back there in good form but I left when the Millwall ship was fully going, we were on a mad run. I went as the crunch time was coming. Part of me wanted to come back and get involved in that again.

“My relationship with the manager and players, it felt like there were no dramas. I could hit the ground running.

“I want to get this club into the Championship and then play for it there. I’ve made no secret of that. It is the division I want to be in. This is one step backward to go two forward.

“It is all well and good saying you are a Championship footballer – but you’re not if you’re sat in the stands or on the bench.

“You’re only as good as your last season. When I turn 23 I don’t want people to be talking about an 18-year-old kid that was at Portsmouth. I want to carry on my reputation.”

Wallace is best mates with Charlton winger Ricky Holmes. The pair played together at Pompey.

The Addicks were one of the interested parties when the Reading-born attacker was made available.

“I’ve got a couple of friends there,” he said. “I know the manager and I think he is going to do well. It’s a good appointment for them.

“You had that spell in League One about six or seven years ago when you had big clubs like Leeds, Huddersfield and Charlton – then it died down. Now it has gone again to those levels with Sheffield United, Bolton, ourselves and Charlton. Even Coventry, and they are bottom of the table.

“There are a lot of big clubs and Charlton fall into that bracket. There are not only teams which we are trying to chase but also ones like them, a little bit below, who we need to be careful of as well.”

Not every player enjoys the Millwall experience – in terms of a supporter base who are not shy in airing grievances.

You need a mental toughness. It tends to be sink or swim. Wallace enjoyed his first taste so much it was his preferred option at the end of last month.

“At 17 I was playing regularly at Fratton Park – they get 18,000 in League Two,” he said. “And they were struggling. That was my educationIf you get through that experience – with people on your back – I can’t imagine there are many places that are harder at 18 then maybe Old Trafford.

“I don’t get the whole fans thing, because I haven’t seen it. I think I’ve only lost once at The Den. They’ve been great. I’m sure if I start playing badly and stop running then I might see that side!”