“I thought my Millwall career was over” – Byron Webster on turnaround with Lions as he approaches 100 games

Byron Webster is closing in on 100 games for Millwall – but admits that he thought his time at The Den was over in 2015.

The 29-year-old centre-back should hit the milestone in next weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie.

Webster was signed by Ian Holloway on a free from Yeovil in July 2014 but ended up back at Huish Park on loan in mid-February of the following year as the Lions’ Championship woes eventually saw them relegated.

“It was all rosey when I left Yeovil – I had a few options,” recalled Webster. “I met the previous manager here and chose to come, it was all good.

“But then I came in and it was tough. I felt sometimes that I was used as a scapegoat in terms of blame. But that’s in the past.

“When I went back to Yeovil I thought I was done at Millwall. There were other clubs that I was going to. It was more or less a done deal. But the gaffer here [Neil Harris] said I wasn’t going – that was the end of it. I’m still here!”

Webster’s wife and two children had already moved back north in anticipation of him joining them.

“My little girl is settled in school and loving it so there is no point causing her upheaval and getting back down here,” he said. “That’s tough – but you make it work. When the holidays are on they come down as well.

“In football you never know what happens. I could be gone, I could still be here – you just wait and see. But the lads here are fantastic.

“Moro [Steve Morison] is in the same boat, he travels in from Northampton so stays at mine a bit. The likes of Jake [Cooper], Jed [Wallace], Gregs [Lee Gregory, Wozza [David Worrall] and Thommo are about – we have a Thursday club where a few of us go for coffee and a bit of a gamble.

“It’s a sensible lot, we just put a few quid in and see if we can get free food at the end of it. We go to a Turkish restaurant in Bromley, Havet, and nine times out of 10 we do alright. It’s nothing crazy, we spend more time in the coffee shop than we do at the bookies.”

What is a safe wager is that Webster will hit that century of matches for the Lions.

“I knew about it because of my old man – he told me,” said Webster. “It’s a good thing. I did it at Yeovil. I’ve only missed two games this season through injury, Scunthorpe away and Shrewsbury at home.

“I’m happy with how I’ve been playing – if anything was wrong the manager will tell me!

The in-form South Londoners are 9/2 for promotion – shorter odds than Fleetwood, Peterborough and Southend, who are all above them in the League One table.

Webster said: “I’m one that doesn’t really look at the table too much further into the distance. I know we’ve got Southend next and we can only look one game at a time and aim to win it. I know we’re sat in a good position and if we keep the run going we will be in an even better position.

“A lot of the teams at the top like Sheffield United, Scunthorpe and Bolton have given themselves a very good chance to go up automatically – we need to chase them and put pressure on them. When they are losing we need to make sure we’re winning.

“Where we’ve had a bit of success it also works against you, teams have become more aware of us. The fans weren’t too happy when we drew with Walsall but teams are giving us a bit more respect now, getting people behind the ball and trying to stop us playing.

“It’s up to us to add another dimension to out game, where we need to be able to break sides down.”

It wasn’t long ago that Webster was being asked to put his finger on why Millwall were leaking goals, Saturday’s 2-0 win at Coventry City racked up a fifth clean sheet in six matches.

“We’ve worked as hard as when we were conceding – there is nothing I can put it down to,” he said. “As a unit – the defence, midfield and strikers – it has just clicked at the moment.

“Jake has come in and done well straightaway. I think that is credit to the team as well, the lads are not a hard group to get on with.”