Millwall boss: I wanted Leicester to win FA Cup replay – we want to face the best

Millwall boss Neil Harris is looking forward to facing Leicester City in the FA Cup fifth round – and admits he wanted the Premier League champions to win their replay against Derby.

The Foxes set up a trip to South London next Saturday with a 3-1 extra-time victory against their Midlands rivals on Wednesday.

Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray struck in added time to ensure it is the reigning Premier League champions heading to The Den.

“No disrespect to Derby but I was desperate to play Leicester,” said Harris. “You want to test yourself against the best teams and compete against the best managers.

“We’ve beaten Watford and Bournemouth – deservedly so – and now we have a shot at Leicester. When it comes around it will be a game we relish.

“I went to the game on Wednesday night. They made 11 changes but they still have some outstanding players. They are the champions. Yes, they’ve had a tougher year but they still possess that quality. We’re going to have to be at our very best to compete with them.

“It is not often in any competition you get to welcome the Premier League champions to The Den. I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere.”

Leicester play at Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League on the Wednesday after their FA Cup assignment, making it a strong possibility of wholesale changes for the tie against Millwall.

The Lions have already dumped out two top-flight sides who have made widespread changes.

“Claudio [Ranieri] has rotated his squad throughout the competition,” said Harris. “I think it’s a sign of their mentality – it is not one that is really important to them.

“He’ll want to have a team fresh for Sevilla and is also concentrating on staying in the Premier League. We will expect changes from a full-strength side.”

