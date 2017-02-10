Friday, February 10, 2017
Charlton boss Karl Robinson not expecting warm welcome on first visit to Dons’ home

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson before the game

Karl Robinson is set for his first visit to AFC Wimbledon’s Kingsmeadow home tomorrow and admitted: “I don’t think I’ll be welcome.”

The Charlton manager had six years in charge at Milton Keynes, despised by the Dons after moving the old South London club out of the capital.

Robinson said: “It will be my first ever time there. I don’t think I’ll be welcome. But I’m going there as Charlton manager, a very proud one. I’m sure most people will have more of an eye on when MK come in the next few weeks, rather than just me on Saturday.

“Football fans will always hold grudges but I’m very proud of what I achieved – I gave everything I could for the club. But I’m Charlton manager now – not MK’s. No matter where you go you are going to get some sort of criticism and hostile atmospheres. It will all be taken in the right tone. It won’t be silly – just fans supporting their team.

“I’ve always said, even when I was at MK, that the rise of AFC is quite remarkable. Neal Ardley and his predecessors, what they have done as a club is to be commended. It’s an amazing achievement, it really is.

“I was fortunate enough to go up against them for the first time the clubs met, I don’t think it will get any bigger than that.

“I’ve always been very respectful of what they have achieved. I don’t think you can be anything other than respectful, because it is an amazing achievement.”

Richard Cawley
