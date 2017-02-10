Majestic Elbow begin new era with three-night run at Apollo

For almost 20 years Elbow were the great British underdogs – the perennial no-hopers swimming determinedly against the tide but always out of shape with the mainstream mould.

Without a hit to their name and question marks over whether they would even carry on pursuing the dream, the Bury-bred five-piece were incontrovertible proof that nice guys do indeed finish last.

All that changed, however, with the release of – and worldwide acclaim for – the band’s breakthrough album The Seldom Seen Kid in 2008.

A record of such timeless majesty, it was bound to become a sure fire hit no matter what the rules of the zeitgeist prescribed.

Bookended by the soaring Starlings and One Day Like This – a track that would go on to be name-dropped by dozens of Desert Island Discers – the album was a springboard. In an instant, Elbow were propelled from obscurity to stardom.

Now almost 10 years on – and one drummer down – the band are firmly entrenched in a new chapter in their career.

Little Fictions, their latest album, released earlier this month, is Elbow’s third since The Seldom Seen Kid – and it paints a picture of a band rediscovering its delicate touch after the bluster of popular success.

Since that glorious breakthrough, Elbow, led by the friendly giant singer-songwriter Guy Garvey, have pandered only to their own interests as musicians.

The two follow-up records to date have yielded mixed results, but Little Fictions is a return to form.

Subtler and stripped back compared to its predecessors, Garvey and co sculpt a collection of fragile ballads littered with the occasional soaring chorus.

A triumphant trio of shows at the Hammersmith Apollo arrive hot on the heels of the album’s release in March – a venue well-suited to Elbow’s stadium-sized sound and a far cry from the backstreet bars of the band’s early days.

It will also be a rebirth of sorts as Elbow begin life without drummer and founding member Richard Jupp, while welcoming back Garvey after a break from the band to record his debut solo album, Courting The Squall, in 2015.

“As lovely as it is being the boss, you have no one to bounce ideas off that has a vested interest in your idea being the right one,” says Garvey.

“When I’m sat in a room with Elbow, everything’s talked about. We could co-produce a cup of tea.”

Recently married to actress Rachael Stirling, Garvey has had no time to enjoy the honeymoon period with his new wife.

Instead he polished off his solo tour and became immediately entrenched in curating London’s Meltdown Festival on the Southbank, with writing well under way for Little Fictions at that stage.

Despite the departure of Jupp, Elbow remains a tight-knit unit with brothers Mark (guitar) and Craig Potter (piano, keys) at the centre.

Bass player Pete Turner is the remaining member of the band, which has until now been unchanged since its formation in the early 1990s.

Often talked about as the nice guys of rock’n’roll, Elbow are now every bit the household name.

As much a part of our national culture as Mick and Keith – their triumphant musical ident was used as the theme for the BBC’s coverage of the London Olympics in 2012 – the final four are entering the golden years of their already illustrious careers.

The forthcoming Apollo shows will be a chance to catch one of our best-loved bands as they set out on a new adventure together.

Elbow perform at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on March 4, 5 and 6. The new album Little Fictions is out now.