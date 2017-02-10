‘I’ve no idea what I’m going to say’ – motormouth Danny Baker brings debut tour home to London

He has been the resident motormouth of Saturday morning radio for almost 30 years – but now Danny Baker is returning to his first love.

The proud south Londoner, who was raised in Bermondsey by his docker father ‘Spud’ and long-suffering mother Bet, has always been a favourite on the airwaves.

But his clown-around capers and razor-sharp wit are set to find a new home on the stage this month as he brings to life some of his tallest tales for a live audience.

Standing in the spotlight, Danny says, is the perfect platform for his chatterbox-style quips. Although when pushed he admits he’s never actually given it a go before!

Still, armed with a lifetime’s collection of celebrity run-ins, anecdotes and observations, what could possibly go wrong?

“To travel from town to town addressing a fabulous gathering of like-minded chums each night seems to me exactly what Shakespeare would have done, had not the hefty rent at The Globe kept him in London,” he says of his first ever tour, which comes to the Shepherd’s Bush Empire next month.

“I own very few theatres any more,” he quips. “So I am now totally free to charge about here and there wowing the folks with my anecdotal back catalogue, games involving sausages and impressive six-octave range.”

Baker’s change of tune comes off the back of his well-received BBC comedy drama series, Cradle To Grave, based on his own teenage years growing up in 1970s London.

The second series is due to air this year – and Baker is rumoured to be hard at work writing the third.

But in amongst the scrunching up of scripts and tearing out of hair, the 59-year-old has found time to pen enough content for a 35-date tour.

Although Baker concedes he’s not sure precisely what will come out of his mouth when the lights go down.

“No two nights of this extravaganza will be the same,” he promises, before quickly adding: “This is less of a boast than an admission that a) I am hopeless at learning scripts, and b) I still have no idea what I am going to include.”

What Baker can guarantee is a “flow of the soul”, leaning on nuggets and titbits from his colourful career in television, radio and journalism.

Because over the course of a full 40 years in the showbiz racket, the Deptford-born broadcaster has conquered all corners of the entertainment arena – stand-up aside, of course.

Giddy with excitement about the tour, which kicked off in Leeds at the start of the month, Baker pledges to “go off like a cacophonous catherine wheel of chat” complete with hundreds of tales – including some pinched from the illustrious family photo album made famous on Cradle To Grave.

“A night at the theatre can either be deep dish or high kicking,” he explains.

“What I promise to haul before you is very much in the latter category. Content-wise I will make Springsteen and Dodd look like short-changing slackers. I can’t wait.”

Alongside this latest journey into the unknown, Baker is still presenting his award-winning Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 5 Live while flogging copies of his best-selling autobiography.

But for all his media success, Danny Boy says he is chuffed to be back where he belongs.

“This is the sort of radio I’ve always wanted to do – i.e. radio without radio, just me and you … In fact, if you don’t show up I’m going to do it in your local theatre anyway. So you may as well come. Why should the ushers have all the fun?”

Danny Baker brings Cradle To The Stage to the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 31 and April 1.