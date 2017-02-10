BIG INTERVIEW: Doc proud to be at heart of diabetes research

More than 4.5 million people across the UK are now living with diabetes – and three times that number are at risk of developing the condition.

It is fast becoming one of the nation’s biggest healthcare crises, with £10 billion carved out of the NHS budget every year to cover the cost of diagnosis and treatment.

But behind the facts and figures, pioneering researchers are pushing back the boundaries of science in a bid to find a cure.

One of them is Dr Victoria Salem, a clinical researcher at Imperial College London.

She is part of a small team working at the university’s campus in White City, close to Hammersmith Hospital.

Using groundbreaking research techniques, Dr Salem and her colleagues are going under the microscope to assess whether hormones found deep inside our guts could be used as a form of therapy for type 2 diabetes, the condition’s most common form.

The leading research could pave the way for the development of new treatments to drive the illness into remission – and spare millions from the danger of an early death.

“We know that bariatric surgery can put type 2 diabetes into remission,” explains Dr Salem.

“And I want to understand whether gut hormones could be used as a therapy to produce the same effect in the future.”

Diabetes UK – the national charity that is pumping £7 million every year into life-changing breakthroughs in the care, treatment and prevention of the condition – celebrated Dr Salem last week as one of the industry’s most inspirational researchers.

She was singled out as a visionary figure in her field and an icon for young women starting out in scientific research, as part of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Saturday (February 11).

Dr Salem says she is proud to be at the centre of vital medical investigations that could save millions of lives.

“I feel hugely privileged,” she adds. “I have got this responsibility to produce research that is really going to make a difference to people with diabetes – hopefully within my lifetime.”

Diabetes UK is currently funding more than 50 female scientists in their bid to break down the barriers to finding a cure for diabetes.

If not managed properly it can lead to serious consequences, which include sight loss, limb amputation and kidney failure.

Around 90 per cent of people living with the condition have type 2 diabetes, which is brought on because of family history and age but may also be linked to being overweight.

The more serious type 1 diabetes affects only 10 per cent of sufferers and is currently unpreventable.

But the work of Dr Salem and others could yet prove instrumental in tailoring therapy not only for the 4.5 million who live with the condition, but the one million more who have type 2 diabetes and do not realise.

“All our fantastic researchers play a vital role in helping us to know diabetes and fight diabetes,” explains the charity’s Dr Emily Burns.

“Our amazing female researchers have had a huge impact on the treatment of diabetes. They will continue to be leaders in the world of diabetes research and care.”