Homeless attacker ‘beat carer to death’ in Hyde Park

A homeless illegal immigrant accused of beating a carer to death in Hyde Park was only apprehended when he was caught shoplifting six days later, a court has heard.

Hani Khalaf, 22, allegedly assaulted Jairo Medina before robbing him and leaving him for dead in August last year.

Mr Khalaf, who sneaked into the country in the back of a lorry in 2014, was arrested for fare evasion four days later but was not linked to the alleged murder.

He was only connected to Mr Medina’s death when he was arrested for stealing two days afterwards, the Old Bailey was told.

The body of Colombian national Mr Medina, 62, from Chelsea, was discovered by a park groundsman.

He had suffered “severe injuries” with broken bones and bruises all over his body, the jury heard.

His nose, eye sockets, the bones in his voice box and two of his ribs had all been fractured.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, said: “The injuries to his head and face were devastating and had caused traumatic brain injury.

“He died as a result of the blunt force injuries that he had suffered when he had been punched, kicked and stamped on – in short, he had been beaten to death.

“Only the defendant can tell you the motive for the attack but greed appears to have played a part.”

Mr Medina’s belongings were scattered around the park. His rucksack had been searched, his wallet emptied and his mobile phone was missing.

The last time Mr Medina was seen alive was at 11pm the night before when he was seen on CCTV in the Food & Wine supermarket across the road from Marble Arch.

Footage showed he was with Mr Khalaf, the Old Bailey was told.

Mr Glasgow said: “How it was that Jairo Medina came to know the defendant is unclear but there is no obvious link between the two of them.

“Precisely what happened to Jairo Medina in the next few minutes or hours, only Hani Khalaf can tell you.

“There were no witnesses to the brutal assault and, given that the park was in total darkness, no one saw Jairo Medina’s broken body until dawn.”

Mr Khalaf spent the next few hours in Hyde Park and only left the area at around 6am, jurors were told.

Shortly after midday, about 12 hours after the murder, he entered a shop in Kilburn to try and sell Mr Medina’s mobile phone.

Meanwhile, Mr Medina’s rucksack was examined by a forensic expert and Mr Khalaf’s DNA was found on the zip of the bag.

He had been arrested for shoplifting at a Superdry shop in Regent Street two days before the alleged murder and was arrested six days later, on August 18, for shoplifting.

It was only when he was taken to Charing Cross Police Station that officers realised they had arrested the Hyde Park suspect.

Mr Medina’s blood was later found on Mr Khalaf’s watch, belt and both his shoes, the court heard.

Mr Medina was a residential carer and had been described by his manager as “the best carer they had ever had”, Mr Glasgow said.

Mr Khalaf, of no fixed address, denies murder.

The trial continues.