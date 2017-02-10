Shergar jockey Swinburn fell to his death from bathroom window

Shergar’s jockey Walter Swinburn fell to his death from his bathroom window in a tragic accident, an inquest has heard.

Swinburn, who rode the ill-fated wonder horse to win the Epsom Derby in 1981, was found with severe head injuries in the courtyard of his central London home last year.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the apartment in Belgravia but he was pronounced dead at the scene on December 12.

Westminster Coroner’s Court heard the three-time Derby winner, nicknamed ‘The Choirboy’ because of his boyish looks, suffered from post-traumatic epilepsy following a horrific fall during a race in Hong Kong in 1996.

Walter had been prone to epileptic fits following the 1996 fall and was prescribed high doses of two anti-convulsant drugs, the inquest heard.

His father, Wally Swinburn, became concerned about his son and went to check on him when he found him in the courtyard.

He found his son in the basement courtyard with severe head injuries 12 feet below the bathroom window.

PC Daniel Scott, who attended the scene from Belgravia police station, said there were no signs of any disturbance within the flat.

In the bedroom, which adjoined the bathroom, officers found a towel on the floor with vomit in it.

PC Scott said: “There was no indication of third party involvement. CID had visited the scene and determined it was non-suspicious.”

However, from the pictures in the bathroom coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe questioned how the divorced father-of-two had managed to fall out of the window.

She said: “He had epilepsy and was prone to falls. The alternative is that he jumped out the window, but there is absolutely no evidence this is even remotely the case. One has to assume he somehow has fallen through the window.

“If he was maybe standing on the bath to the window or he had an epileptic fit, it is difficult to be sure. But that seems to be the most likely explanation.”

Toxicology reports showed he had normal levels of his prescribed anti-convulsants and alcohol levels equivalent to two glasses of wine, which the coroner said showed “he was clearly not intoxicated”.

But Wally told the inquest: “I believe he was trying to shut the window. The window was very stiff and he would have to have knelt on the windowsill itself to get his hand out.

“It was very stiff, I’ve tried to close it, and I think he has just lost his balance and fallen out.”

He added: “He would have these epileptic fits, and I have witnessed once or twice and afterwards he would be very shaken and would often vomit.

“And I think that’s what has happened, and that’s why there was vomit in the towel and he would have been very shaky and very weak.

“He’s obviously gone to get himself cleaned up and the window was open, and he was probably cold and he’s gone to close it and that’s what happened.”

Returning her verdict of accidental death, she said: “It seems to me there is little doubt this tragic death was due to an accident.”

Speaking outside court, Walter’s brother Michael Swinburn said: “It was a tragic accident, which is what we thought.

“This has been a big shock to everybody. The inquest has brought some closure.”

Asked about the family’s response to the huge outpouring of grief from the racing world, he said: “We couldn’t believe it.

“We want to thank everyone for their messages of support and their kind response.

“The racing world is a close community and it was a just a great response.”

The Choirboy first came to fame at the age of 19 by riding superstar Shergar to victory in the 1981 Epsom Derby by a record 10 lengths.

Swinburn went on to win the Epsom Derby twice more before his horror fall in 1996.

He retired from racing in 2000 before taking up training in 2004 and becoming a racing pundit on Channel 4.