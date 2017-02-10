Preview: Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is set to thrill audiences at the New Wimbledon Theatre

Following its smash hit run at London’s Dominion Theatre, Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is set to thrill audiences once again across the UK and will take up residence at the New Wimbledon Theatre later this month.

Telling the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

Starring two of musical theatre’s most outstanding leading performers; the wickedly talented Emma Hatton, fresh from playing Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked and embarking on his first UK tour having played the title role in Disney’s production of Tarzan, Gian Marco Schiaretti.

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, including the Oscar winning film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, and featuring some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre, including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall, the smash hit show truly promises to be a real theatrical treat.

Evita will be at the New Wimbledon Theatre from 21st-25th February.