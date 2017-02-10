Preview: The Ultimate 90s girl group En Vogue bring world tour to Koko

Thought by many to be the ultimate girl group of the 90s, En Vogue are still wowing audiences across the globe and will kick off their latest world tour next month.

The For The Love of Music tour will include a special performance at London’s Koko in Camden on the 7th April and tickets are likely to be in high demand for the showcase by the iconic divas of pop.

En Vogue has never been afraid to break the mold and step outside the norm. From Free Your Mind to Whatta Man they have been trendsetters in music and style.

Today, affectionately known as the “original funky divas’, they are redefining the idea of beauty and what it means beyond the traditional sense with their distinctive fusion of music and style.

Known for stirring performances throughout their career, En Vogue finds total freedom and fulfillment when they hit the stage. The group delivers a high-energy show that moves from old-school soul to challenging prejudice and racism with such songs as Free Your Mind.

Now celebrating 25 years in the business with 20 million albums sold, multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Awards, MTV and Soul Train Awards, En Vogue original members, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron-Braggs and longstanding member Rhona Bennett have sustained their unique look and sound; redefining the idea of beauty, style and music.

Recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, En Vogue has sold over 20 million albums and effortlessly transitioned into the digital age, amassing over 30 million streams and over 26 million YouTube views on their top 6 hit singles alone: the R&B and Pop smashes Hold On, Free Your Mind, Never Gonna Get It, Giving Him Something He Can Feel, Don’t Let Go, and Whatta Man feat. Salt N Pepa.

Fans will be treated to new music from the forthcoming Electric Café release featuring recent single Déjà vu that pays homage to the sounds of 60s R&B, with the visceral and precise harmonies that are synonymous with En Vogue’s signature vocals.

En Vogue will perform at Koko on the 7th April.