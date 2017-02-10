Cast of a controversial play are reunited at the Young Vic

Artists are preparing go it alone at the Young Vic next month when the cast of a controversial play are reunited.

In summer 2015, Homegrown -a play exploring youth radicalisation -was deemed inappropriate for public performance. Rehearsals were shut down amidst ambiguous circumstances. And when a publication of the script was proposed, publishers backed out.

Nadia Latif, Omar El-Khairy and the ensemble cast of Homegrown are publicly reuniting for the first time on 6 March to launch their play at the Young Vic with an evening including excerpts and discussion of the issues the scuttled National Youth Theatre production would have raised.

Art dealing with “the Muslim problem” is branded “urgent”, “brave” and “provocative”. But who’s doing the provoking? Who’s getting provoked? And is such work helping move popular narratives beyond the confining parameters of Good Muslims and Bad Muslims?

“Muslims are only ever the object in an endless national conversation around Islam, rarely invited to define their own narratives. Homegrown probed, pushed back, and hoped to move representations of Muslims beyond simple caricatures and crude Orientalist fantasies. For trying to do that we feel we were censored,” Latif and El-Khairy said.

Now the artists have decided to go it alone. To launch Homegrown as a self-published play text, Index on Censorship hosts an evening to explore these questions with members of the original cast, creative team and an expert panel.

Arun Kundnani, an Adjunct Professor of Media, Culture, and Communication at New York University who teaches about terrorism at John Jay College of Criminal Justice said: “Homegrown is electric. Raw, honest, and compelling, no other play has so richly explored current discussions of radicalization, Islamophobia, and youth disaffection.”

The special event will take place on the 6th March at the Young Vic, with a strictly limited number of tickets available.