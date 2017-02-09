Interview: “It’s just great music and great fun” Haydon Eshun talks to us about the success of Thriller Live

Thriller live has just celebrated its 8th year in the West End making it the longest running show in the Lyric Theatre’s 125 year history. The show, which features the music of the pop superstar Michael Jackson has been seen by over 3 million people and continues to thrill audiences at the Lyric Theatre, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Charting Michael Jackson’s 45-year musical history, Thriller Live is filled with hit songs from the pop legend’s astonishingly successful carrier including Smooth Criminal, Bad, Black or White and Man in the Mirror.

When coupled with visual effects and electrifying dance routines performed by a stellar cast, the show becomes a theatrical spectacular and with over 2,500 performances under his belt Haydon Eshun understands the appeal and told me, “Our show is a celebration of his music, so it’s a great feel-good show. All ages come and see it and it’s just great music and great fun”

Haydon has always been a fan of the Jacksons and after signing with Motown records in 1998, went on to score further success in the pop world as part of Simon Cowell’s boy band Ultimate Kaos.

Haydon said, “I was a massive fan actually and I was a dancer and a singer from a young age. I was in a boyband in the 90s and we were classed as the new Jacksons.”

“I’ve always had that background and so it’s been a great opportunity to be in this sort of show.”

Haydon joined Thriller Live back in 2009 and after playing a different role for a few years, settled into the part of the show he now performs, which enables him to sing some of the pop icon’s most famous songs.

Haydon admits that the smash hits Human Nature and Man in the Mirror are his favourite to present.

“The way he sang in Human Nature was so beautiful and so soft. The lyrics of Man in the Mirror are very controversial but at the same time powerful and there was a big meaning behind it.”

“He was good at making pop hits but having a big message behind them, which is why he was such a unique artist.”

I asked Haydon if he has tried to change his voice in order to make himself sound like Michael Jackson.

“I think when you’re singing Michael Jackson songs it forces you to have his mannerisms and his vocal. He was very percussive so it’s hard not to sound like him when singing his songs.

“I feel like the audience are coming to see a show of Michael so it’s definitely something I do. People want to hear the way he sang it, so it’s kind of hard not to.”

In fact, so good is Haydon’s portrayal of Michael that another of the Jacksons, Tito asked the singer to perform alongside him.

“I’ve had the opportunity to tour with Tito over the last year; we’ve done about five shows together and it’s just surreal. I watched them on TV when I was growing up and to be in the same dressing room, talking about normal things is surreal. It’s amazing to share the stage with him.”

After eight years performing in the same show there must be the danger that the job becomes staid, but Haydon assures me, for him, it is still just as exciting as when he first took to the stage.

“I don’t get bored of the show and I think that’s the reason why I’ve stayed in it for so long. It’s got great music and the show changes quite a bit; they change songs around and the staging choreography and costumes, so I think it keeps it fresh all the time. I’m still enjoying myself.”

Dance was one of the elements Michael Jackson was best known for, but especially one particular move, so I finally asked Haydon if he had any tips for wannabe moonwalkers and he laughed and said, “Don’t fall over, wear slippery shoes or do it in your socks on a wooden floor.”

Thriller Live continues at The Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.