Three dead horses dumped near Charlton Athletic ground in a fortnight

TWO young horses have been found dead close to where another dead horse was dumped a fortnight ago at the entrance to Charlton Athletic Football Ground.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the two bodies of the piebald horses, thought to be yearlings, were discovered in a car park in Springfield Grove in Charlton on Saturday February 4. They were found in a parking space between two maintenance vans, where it is thought they had been left overnight. The horses were malnourished with ribs showing and appeared to be neglected but it is not clear what had caused their death. Two weeks before, another dead horse was found down the road, at the entrance of Charlton’s Valley Football Ground in a similar state.

RSPCA inspector Nicholas Wheelhouse said: “We are very concerned that these horses have been discovered dead so near each other and in such similar circumstances.

“We urge anyone with any information about what happened or who may have owned them to call us, in complete confidence.

“It is very upsetting for passers-by and everyone involved when animal bodies are dumped so callously like this as if they were rubbish, but for us what is even more concerning is finding out what caused their deaths.

“Sadly situations such as this one is not uncommon and we see far too many incidents involving dead horses dumped in this way. The RSPCa and other welfare charities deal ongoing welfare issues involving abandoned and flygrazing horses.”

The removal of dead bodies is the responsibility of the landowner and we understand in this case they are aware of the bodies and the need to collect them.

Contact Inspector Wheelhouse by calling 0300 123 8018.