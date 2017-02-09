Lewisham to decide on future of Millwall land grab

Lewisham’s 54 councillors will decide how best to set up an independent external review into the bid to seize land from around Millwall’s ground, The Den.

The borough’s ruling cabinet issued a joint statement on January 25 saying they would scrap the compulsory purchase order (CPO) which would have handed three pockets of land to developers Renewal who wanted to build hundreds of flats there.

But the first opportunity to officially abandon the land grab was not taken at a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday – the item was not even on the agenda.

The whole project was fatally undermined over allegations linked to another part of the development – creating a leisure centre, Energise, in nearby Stockholm Road, to be a planned home for the Millwall Community Scheme and the Lions’ highly productive player academy.

Now the council has issued a statement saying the terms of the inquiry will be discussed in a full Lewisham council meeting on February 22, involving the borough’s 53 Labour councillors and one Green representative.