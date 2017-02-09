Public meeting at Catford town hall to confront racism

A public meeting confronting racism is being held at Lewisham town hall, in Catford Broadway, on February 21 from 7pm onwards.

South-east London Stand Up To Racism and Lewisham Anti-Racism Group have organised the public meeting where there will be a range of speakers on the platform

The speakers include:

Dr Edie Friedman

Director, Jewish Council for Racial Equality

Ahammed Hussain

Lewisham Islamic Centre

Hugh Lanning

Alliance for Free Movement

Shakira Martin

VP National Union of Students

Roger McKenzie

UNISON Assistant General Secretary

Naima Omar

Student Stand Up To Racism