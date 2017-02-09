Public meeting at Catford town hall to confront racism

A public meeting confronting racism is being held at Lewisham town hall, in Catford Broadway, on February 21 from 7pm onwards.
South-east London Stand Up To Racism and Lewisham Anti-Racism Group have organised the public meeting where there will be a range of speakers on the platform
The speakers include:
Dr Edie Friedman
Director, Jewish Council for Racial Equality
Ahammed Hussain
Lewisham Islamic Centre
Hugh Lanning
Alliance for Free Movement
Shakira Martin
VP National Union of Students
Roger McKenzie
UNISON Assistant General Secretary
Naima Omar
Student Stand Up To Racism