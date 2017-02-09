Residents vote in favour of taking control their block – but not by enough to make it count

Residents of a block of flats have voted in favour of taking control of running the building.

People living in Perronet House, Elephant & Castle, decided by 70 votes to 33 to become part of the Leathermarket Joint Management Board – or opt out of Southwark council’s control.

But that tally included leaseholders who have bought their homes – those whose flats still belong to the town hall voted by a majority of 30 to 24 to stay as they are.

The conditions laid down for becoming or joining a JMB are that more than half residents vote in a ballot; that most vote in favour and also that most secure tenants vote in favour. It was the last condition which was not met in the vote, which was staged by the Electoral Reform Society.

Cllr Stephanie Cryan, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “I know there have been strong feelings on both sides of the argument and that many residents will be disappointed with the result. However, under statutory guidance, the ballot required both an overall majority and a majority of secure tenants to succeed, and in this case the majority of secure tenants voted against the proposal.”