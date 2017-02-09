Petrolhead splashes out £21 million on underground car park

A petrolhead motoring fanatic has spent a staggering £21 million on an underground car park to house his fleet of supercars.

Kingston Road North Car Park, which has space for 130 vehicles, sits beneath a luxury apartment block opposite Hyde Park in Knightsbridge.

The buyer will be using the space to house his private car collection, according to Waterbridge Estates, which operates the car park.

He has paid a staggering £21 million for the car park – equivalent to around £150,000 per space.

A spokesperson for Waterbridge said: “The value of his collection is significantly higher than the price he has paid for the parking.”

Milton Stone and Nicolas Van Patrick, two Knightsbridge estate agencies, were joint agents on the mega-sale.

However, both refused to provide any information about the buyer or their intended use for the car park.

Sacha Moussaieff, director at Milton Stone, said: “We had been discreetly offering the spaces either individually or as one lot and completed the sale in January.

“It is unique. In the 20 years I have been in the industry I have not seen an opportunity to buy ten spaces, let alone 130.

“There have been a lot of conversions of hotels to homes and you can’t get a parking permit.

“Parking is very difficult in the area so if you have money to invest in London then garages and spaces are a good proposition.”

She added: “It is a very good investment to have made, whether it is for a personal collection or to rent out to others. A lot of people spend time out of the country and don’t want to park on the street.”

The £150,000 per space price is around the same as a brand-new McLaren 570S or Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Spaces had previously been rented out for £35,000 per year, with some of the larger double-sized spots being offered for sale for almost £500,000.

At £20 million, it is the same as a 6,500 sq ft home in Belgravia, with each space costing the same as a two-bedroom terrace in Somerset.