Courier stole rock band’s signed guitar meant for charity auction

A courier from Fulham stole a £4,000 guitar signed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers – that he was meant to deliver to a charity auction.

Peter Brown, 35, was supposed to drop off the Fender Squier Stratocaster, signed by several members of the chart-topping American rock band, to the Prince’s Trust offices in central London.

But Brown, a courier for 14 years, swiped the instrument in its Perspex case instead.

CCTV caught him pulling up outside the charity’s offices near Liverpool Street station before getting out, signing his handheld computer and driving away.

When confronted, Brown claimed he had given the package to a man around the corner who said he know the person to whom it was addressed.

Brown, who had only been working for delivery firm Destinations Green for six weeks, denied one charge of theft in January 2016 but was found guilty at Highbury Magistrates Court following a two-hour trial.

Alison Armour, prosecuting, told the court: “This item was to be delivered to the Prince’s Trust to go into an auction to raise money for charity.

“It went from one company in Islington and was to be delivered on the same day.

“He wasn’t told what was inside. He showed up and picked up the item but it was never delivered. The guitar was never recovered.”

Jasmine Turner, of Timebased Events, which organised the auction for the Trust, said the guitar had been signed by several band members of the band.

She said the theft was only discovered the following day when the courier firm sent a scan of a signature, which suggested the parcel had been signed for and delivered.

Appearing in court, Brown said he had been sacked from the courier firm and now worked as a bus driver.

He argued that he had not been signing his device but checking the job details before moving his van because it was parked on double yellow lines.

He claimed he was called by the man who was chasing up the delivery and met him around the corner where he could park.

Sentencing him, Deputy District Judge Samantha Mace said she found Brown’s evidence “lacking in consistency and credibility”.

She said: “I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that you took the guitar and I find you guilty of theft.

“This was a breach of trust, not only of your employer but to your customers, who put their trust in you that you will deliver that item.

“I am told that you may not have known that the item was to be auctioned at an event for charity.

“But you would have known the address you were delivering it to, which was a charitable organisation. ”

Brown, of Fulham, was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation after some dispute about how much the guitar was worth.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a £115 government surcharge.

The Prince’s Trust, founded by Prince Charles in 1976, provides mentoring programmes for disadvantaged young people.

The charity works with thousands of young people each year to help them find employment, training and education.