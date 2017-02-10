Millwall boss left with selection dilemma at right-back after Romeo’s strong return

Neil Harris admits he has been left with a difficult decision over who to play at right-back for Millwall’s home game against Southend tomorrow.

Shaun Cummings had been in possession of the shirt but was rested for Saturday’s 2-0 win at Coventry – replacement Mahlon Romeo putting in an assured display.

Cummings returned in November from serious knee surgery.

“Mahlon was excellent,” said Harris. “Shaun has been outstanding in the games since he’s come back into the side – he’s really added competition for the right-back slot.

“I’ve stuck to my principle of keeping a side which has been successful but I took Shaun out at the weekend because it was three matches in six day.

“With his previous injury I felt fresh legs down that side might give us a little bit of impetus going forward, which was the case.

“It becomes a selection dilemma for me. We’ve got a lot of league games coming up and there will be opportunities for players to get plenty of minutes.”

Romeo, 21, stepped in after Cummings suffered his injury and was a virtual ever-present until losing his place in mid-December.

“He was struggling a bit – mentally and physically – before Christmas,” explained Harris. “He had a really, really good 12 months but just found a little bit of fatigue at the end of the year.

“He’s been away the past couple of summers on international duty [with Antigua & Barbuda], it’s not like he’s just travelling to Scotland and Ireland. It can be almost a 30-hour round-trip.

“He just needed that time to come out and recuperate. Mahlon has been a good pro. It’s a good learning curve.”