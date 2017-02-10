Billy Dunn: I knew instantly I’d made mistake leaving Tooting & Mitcham

Billy Dunn is hoping to fire Tooting & Mitcham to the Ryman League Division One South title – admitting he knew almost instantly his decision to leave was a mistake.

The 25-year-old joined promotion rivals Greenwich Borough in mid-December.

But Dunn, second in the division’s scoring charts with 24 goals, has performed a U-turn and is back in the Terrors ranks.

“Before I joined Tooting this season I hadn’t played for about 18 months – when people take it serious I don’t seem to play my best,” he said. “I’ve stopped and started in the past, whether that was down to not enjoying it or people at a club.

“This is the first season I’ve properly enjoyed my football – I was smiling, happy and felt I had a freedom. When I left I realised that had gone straight away.

“Paul [Dale, first-team coach] is very good, probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever been with. Him and Frank [Wilson, manager] get along really well.

“They are playing me behind a frontman, a free role. I’d never done it before until Frank and Paul put me there. I like to get on the ball and make stuff happen.

“It’s been my best season for goals. When I was about 17 at Sutton United and I broke through I finished on between 15 to 20.

“I didn’t really want to go. When I spoke to Frank and Paul there was just a misunderstanding – I took things in a bit wrong and left.

“I work as a gas engineer and there was all the travelling. As soon as I got in from work I’d get my football bag and drive an hour-and-a-half to Greenwich.

“I play my best when I’m smiling and I don’t think I was smiling at all! I was playing deeper. I knew after a few games it wasn’t getting any better.

“Near enough all the boys at Tooting are good pals of mine and the club is on my doorstep because I live in Sutton.

“It would mean everything to get Tooting promoted. I said when I came back that I’d missed the club a lot. It makes you appreciate the people who work here.

“I wouldn’t stop playing for them unless something stupid came up – like a pro team. I’d rather play locally or not play at all.”

Tooting saw Tuesday’s match at Three Bridges postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Midfielder Charlie ten-Grotenhuis has extended his loan stay from Hampton & Richmond by another four weeks.