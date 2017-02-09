Thursday, February 9, 2017
Charlton boss hails experienced trio for being “sounding board” on his plans...

Charlton boss hails experienced trio for being “sounding board” on his plans to improve club

By Richard Cawley -
0
31
Charlton Athletic's Chris Solly leads his team from the changing room before kick-off

Karl Robinson has piled praise on experienced Charlton campaigners Johnnie Jackson, Chris Solly and Andrew Crofts.

Fans’ favourite Solly recently became a father.

Addicks boss Robinson said: “Sols is a top, top player. He’s lost a bit of sleep in the last few days, learning what it is to be a father.

“The likes of Jacko, Sols and Crofty – those three are very strong-minded personalities. They really have been a sounding board for everything I’m trying to do.

“They’ve been honest, up-front, caring and dedicated. Their performances are for the club, not for themselves. The club is the most important aspect.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton boss hails experienced trio for being “sounding board” on his plans...