Charlton boss hails experienced trio for being “sounding board” on his plans to improve club

Karl Robinson has piled praise on experienced Charlton campaigners Johnnie Jackson, Chris Solly and Andrew Crofts.

Fans’ favourite Solly recently became a father.

Addicks boss Robinson said: “Sols is a top, top player. He’s lost a bit of sleep in the last few days, learning what it is to be a father.

“The likes of Jacko, Sols and Crofty – those three are very strong-minded personalities. They really have been a sounding board for everything I’m trying to do.

“They’ve been honest, up-front, caring and dedicated. Their performances are for the club, not for themselves. The club is the most important aspect.”