Opinion: Crystal Palace have a cocktail of problems which have put them in serious peril of Premier League relegation

Andrew Street – from the leading Crystal Palace fanzine Five Year Plan – breaks down the savage beating by Sunderland at Selhurst Park and the challenge facing Sam Allardyce to maintain his record of never being relegated in his managerial career.

Even by Palace standards the 360 seconds or so before half-time against Sunderland at Selhurst Park were extraordinary.

A mere six minutes – that was all it took for a collapse of such magnitude that the air around SE25, which had been filled with an expectant din close to kick-off, became fraught with toxicity, anger, and despair.

Only six minutes for the home side to completely capitulate, having been in an easily redeemable position in the 42nd-minute. Six minutes for the reassurance of the resilient away win at Bournemouth to feel like a past, distant, cruel memory. Six minutes to go from banners of “Fight for these colours” to chants of “You’re not fit to wear the shirt!”

It was all too much for some. One fan entered the pitch to confront Damien Delaney. The pair squaring up to each other, must surely, like all of those in attendance, have been wondering what had just happened. Others avoided the fractious atmosphere by seeping out of the stadium in resignation and trudging down the Holmesdale Road under an hour after having made the same walk up to the stadium full of optimism.

“Fear, fear, fear, fear” were the words of explanation proffered by Sam Allardyce after Palace’s remarkable breakdown. You would be hard pressed to disagree and argue convincingly that there was not a significant psychological element at play in the devastating 4-0 loss.

It may have felt cathartic to some fans to simply criticise the effort levels of the players or, in time honoured and clichéd fashion, to blame it on their salaries. But Palace created more chances, sprinted just as far, crossed more, found the target more, and intercepted more than their equally well-remunerated opponents. Were it as simple as demonstrating more ‘passion’, Palace would have been out of the mire weeks ago after one or two rollickings.

The problems ran, and run, deeper than diligence and pay cheques, though. The men in red and blue are losing matches in their heads at the moment before they have even had the chance to watch the opposition goals fly in.

The Eagles had certainly approached Saturday’s crucial match, however, with a hubristic bravado that suggested no hint of doubt. The manager sang in the press conference of being a big spender; the chairman called the squad Palace’s most talented ever; players stated that, with respect, the Eagles simply had a better team than the Black Cats. Whether that led to an air of complacency can only be truly answered by those in the dressing room, but something appeared to weigh heavy on the players’ minds from the outset of the relegation six-pointer.

Maybe it was the expectation of playing at a home ground where their form has consistently faltered. Maybe it was a lack of belief that they had genuinely turned a corner at the Vitality Stadium. Maybe a sense of surprise that Sunderland were, from the off, altogether better organised, more compact, and more resilient than one would typically expect from a team struggling at the bottom of the league. Regardless of the reason, Palace seized up. They choked. And, unfortunately, not for the first time.

Plenty of sports psychologists have written about the phenomenon of ‘choking’. It’s that point in a crucial sporting encounter where trained athletes who have become intuitively able to compete and deploy their skill instinctively and unconsciously start, under extreme stress, to think too much about what they are doing. The fluidity with which they previously carried out sporting tasks, which they have usually practised since childhood, evaporates. They suddenly become tense, rigid, nervous, forced. Choking can be more apparent in individual sports, but applies equally to team sports. And Palace’s choke didn’t so much take the wind out of their sails on Saturday as lacerate the entire ship.

Were this just a one off, we could simply write off the result as one of those things, disappointing as it was. But it was not the first time, as anyone who travelled to Swansea (which should have been Alan Pardew’s ‘Fulham moment’) or Burnley this season will tell you. This is a deep-set problem.

Much ire has been directed at Sam Allardyce, both from certain sections of the Holmesdale on Saturday and online in the period since. As fans, many of us expect the manager to be the silver bullet whose extraction or deployment will be the difference between winning and losing. We are told by pundits that it is the manager who is the decisive factor. Because many us believe that the boss can be the cause of or cure to all ills, we are left mystified when the expected ‘new manager bounce’, which is often more mythical coincidence than proven reality, doesn’t come to pass.

The frustration at the early form under Allardyce isn’t just one issue; for many fans it has become the issue, despite the obvious need to dismiss his predecessor, who was given far too long and too much grace before his sacking.

To his credit, Allardyce has identified Palace’s problem areas swiftly and moved to remediate them during the transfer window. The soft belly of an ageing and increasingly anaemic and immobile midfield, the lack of pace at full-back, the dearth of pacey centre-backs if a back three is to be deployed. All these problem areas have been bolstered with new recruits, and you would expect at least Mamadou Sakho and Luka Milivojevic to be injected into the team’s soft spine as soon as possible to hopefully provide something of a cure.

But given the lack of immediate impact that Allardyce’s appointment has had, time is starting to run out for the Eagles, despite a number of teams struggling at the foot of the table. The parlous state in which the club finds itself means the new signings don’t so much need to hit the ground running as emerge into an immediate supersonic sprint to save those who they will replace.

This article hasn’t provided a sole, overarching explanation for the current state of Palace, and perhaps that’s because there isn’t one, in the same way that there wasn’t a clear answer to singularly explain the loss to Sunderland. That defeat was symptomatic of what has got the club here though. A dash of overconfidence, followed by a series of missteps and misfortunes befalling a dysfunctional squad, whose overwhelming lack of resilience, disorganisation, and mental fragility have failed to halt an increasingly alarming and accelerated slide.

One thing is for sure, though. If this current Palace squad as a whole, or even just whoever occupies the first-team for the remaining 14 matches, does not sort out its underlying fragility, and quick, Championship football will be coming to Selhurst Park next season. There is time to turn things around, but convincing the players of that may be an altogether more difficult job. Whether Allardyce is up to that challenge, one of his biggest yet, only time will tell.