Dons paid fee for former Palace man Tom Soares to remove risk of not landing him in the summer

Neal Ardley has revealed that AFC Wimbledon moved in January for Tom Soares – to cancel out the risk of missing out on the former Crystal Palace man in the summer.

The Dons paid an undisclosed fee to move the 30-year-old from Bury Town at the end of the winter transfer window.

“We try to trade in the free market but every now and again a very small fee, within our budget, can make the difference,” said boss Ardley. “The last time we paid some money out for a player was Lyle Taylor – that hasn’t worked out too much of a bad decision, has it?

“If we’d left it until the summer we might not get him. We tried to have a stab at it this window and it worked.

“In our eyes we had one player suited to a more defensive holding midfield role and that was Dannie Bulman. But Bully is 38 – you can’t keep turning the boy out every single day and week.

“Tom is someone who has played here, there and everywhere for Bury. He can play advanced or hold. He is very athletic, powerful and quick – he fits the criteria of what we want. He has the experience and size.”