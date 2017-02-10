Lyle Taylor determined that Dons bring smiles back to fans’ faces after Charlton derby

Lyle Taylor is determined that AFC Wimbledon fans go home with smiles on their faces after tomorrow’s game against Charlton.

The Dons attacker wants to make amends for last weekend’s 4-0 loss at Sheffield United.

“That was not something we’re proud of,” said Taylor. “It’s horrible having the best part of 1,000 fans up there and they went home after seeing that.

“We’re going to have our work cut out to put that right. We’ll do everything we can to make sure they go away on Saturday feeling happy.

“When we don’t press and get our distances between the lines right I’d say we’re probably not even a match for half the teams in the league below us. But when we do we can match everyone in this division.

“That’s why it was frustrating. Football is played by humans and you get human error – if all 11 of you are not on the same page then it will invariably end with a result like Saturday.”

Wimbledon can do the double over Charlton after a 2-1 success in SE7.

“Do fans see this game as bigger than the other? I’m not sure,” said Taylor. “I think they did do when we went to The Valley – there was a bit extra because of the experience. It was the first one of the big teams we had played in this league.

“Now they are coming to our patch. Our home form has been better than our away form, which is a reverse on last season. It’s a testament to how far this club has come in the last 14-and-a-half years that we are playing in League One against a former Premier League side – that’s down to the manager, staff, hierarchy and fans.”

Taylor has 10 goals in 32 appearances, despite shifting to a wider role in Neal Ardley’s 4-3-3 formation.

“I’ve been deployed predominantly out on the wing – so that total looks better than if I was at centre-forward,” said last season’s top-scorer. “If I get another five, six or seven from now until the end it will be very pleasing with going up a level.

“First and foremost the team has to be safe in this league. Regardless of if I score or don’t score. That is the only target that matters.”