Neal Ardley: Condition of Dons pitch will be a factor in Charlton derby

Neal Ardley has admitted that AFC Wimbledon’s pitch is set to be a factor in tomorrow’s derby against Charlton Athletic.

The Dons manager reckons there is little that can be done to improve the surface until the weather improves.

Wimbledon are unbeaten in South London clashes this season – drawing both fixtures against Millwall and winning 2-1 at Charlton in September – but head into this weekend smarting from a 4-0 thumping at Sheffield United.

Dominic Poleon and Tyrone Barnett’s goals in the final 12 minutes at The Valley cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s early opener as the Dons picked up their first away victory.

The same outcome around 5pm on Saturday will be a nice confidence-booster for Wimbledon.

“When we played them at their place I thought for an hour they were the better team,” said Ardley. “We were doing well just to stay at 1-0.

“We managed to nick it but both teams have moved on in different ways. Karl [Robinson] will get them playing how Karl wants to.

“The pitch will have a bearing on the game. We’re at the point where until the weather starts to turn that we are in the worst couple of months now.

“We’ve got enough of a mix to our side to play more direct but the pitch can knock your confidence when it is not so great. There are two teams who play on it, it’s probably had 44-45 games, so we need to be ready for that and find ways to be effective on the day.

“After beating Charlton we went on a good run and were in a really good position in the league. We’ve built up 37 points, it shows if we play at our levels we are good enough for this division.

“We haven’t been doing that consistently of late. We’ve got to get back to that. It’s been a little bit of a blip.”

Wimbledon have won only twice in League One since the start of December. It has seen them drift away from being a team that could muscle into the play-off mix.

Ardley is the first to admit that last Saturday’s comprehensive defeat at Bramall Lane was a bad day at the office.

“We’re at our worst when we don’t get the basics rights – regardless of the opposition,” he said. “That was the case in every single aspect at Sheffield United.

“I call it the basics – intensity, energy, focus and communication – that come before you talk about quality. When we fall under that then we’re not one of the top 12 teams in this league.

“We’ve always tended to bounce back reasonably well. We’ve only had a couple of losses on the trot this season. Sometimes there are other things going on, an underlying current in training that you need to address. In this case the boys have been shown and told what they need to do a lot better.

“You do look for a reaction and we’ll be disappointed if we don’t get one.”

Wimbledon have only scored away from Kingsmeadow in one game since November 5 – the dramatic 4-3 FA Cup fightback at Curzon Ashton. They still remain a tough cookie to crumble on home turf with only Bolton, Scunthorpe, Sheffield United and Bradford – four of the top five – being able to walk away with maximum points. It is over three months since they were last defeated there in League One.

Ardley preached calm even when Wimbledon were sat amongst the high-fliers in the first half of the campaign, talking about how a wobble could never be far away.

“That’s my job,” he said. “It is what you have to do as a manager – to say we were going to have losses every now and again because of the quality of the league and we might get a bit of a roasting from time to time.

“That certainly happened last Saturday. It doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt when it comes, but we’ve got to be realistic this season. It’s been a real fact-finding mission for us.

“We’re ticking along. As long as we make sure we’re in it again next season and we try and improve then it is a decent start.”

It is an ongoing process to also assess the make-up of the Dons squad.

“You’re always looking ahead,” said Ardley. “You are looking at the young players – who you need to keep and who you need to move on. What you need to sign, what you have been missing this season, which one or two players will make us even better next time around.”