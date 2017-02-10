Dulwich Hamlet into last eight of FA Trophy – but league remains priority for boss Rose

Dulwich Hamlet marched into the last eight of the FA Trophy on Tuesday night – but boss Gavin Rose has placed more priority on tomorrow’s trip to Bognor Regis Town.

The South Londoners are the lowest-ranked club left in the competition and will take on Vanarama National outfit Macclesfield Town at Champion Hill on February 25.

Dulwich knocked out Braintree Town – also two divisions higher than them – in midweek with Gavin Tomlin netting twice in a 5-2 victory.

The danger is that Hamlet’s run in the prestigious tournament will distract further from their promotion drive in the Ryman League Premier Division.

They have slipped to ninth in the table and are five points behind fifth-placed Tonbridge Angels, although do have a match in hand.

“To reach the quarter-finals of the trophy is a terrific achievement,” said Rose. “We haven’t done as well as I would like to in the FA competitions in the past.

“But this season we have started to make a mark and establish ourselves as a team who should be recognised in non-league.

“We’re now playing one of the better teams in the non-league pyramid, a club that recently went professional. But the fact we are playing at home gives us that little bit of familiarity and perhaps makes it slightly more uncomfortable for them. That hands us a bit more of an opportunity.

“When you first start in it you are looking to win the tie and not thinking too much about it, by this stage you do begin to wonder how far you can go.

“But we have a really important game on Saturday, probably even more important than the Macclesfield one in my book, at Bognor Regis.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in between that tie because the league is of paramount importance to us. After that we’ll focus on Macclesfield – enjoy it and try and progress.”

Dulwich already boast crowds that make them one of the biggest clubs outside of the Vanarama National. The visit of the Silkmen is set to produce another bumper gate.

“We had 860 there for Braintree – that was a great attendance for a Tuesday night game,” said Rose. “But with the next game being on a Saturday and against Macclesfield it will definitely exceed 2,000 – possibly more.

“That’s what football is about, trying to get as far as you can and relishing those moments as well.”

Dulwich took the lead against the run of play on 28 minutes when Gavin Tomlin was brought down and Ashley Carew sent Braintree keeper Sam Beasant the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But the visitors levelled things up before the interval as Jerome Okimo headed in from a corner.

A defensive error made it 2-1 to Dulwich on 50 minutes. Ibra Sekajja put Beasant under pressure and his kick came off Braintree defender Manny Parry and into the back of his own net.

Former AFC Wimbledon striker Jack Midson saw his header kept out by Hamlet keeper Preston Edwards. Nathan Green struck the post down the other end.

Tomlin got his second of the evening just past the hour mark. He held off a defender to race onto a long ball and bury past Beasant.

Braintree’s Sean Clohessy was sent off for pulling back Tomlin in the 75th minute. Sanchez Ming then produced a superb strike to ease Dulwich into a 4-1 lead.

Parry headed in a free-kick but Hamlet found a fifth goal deep into stoppage time.

Ming drove in a cross from the right and substitute Jacob Erskine nodded past Beasant.

“We started pretty slowly as a team,” said Rose. “We started well for the first five or 10 minutes but then Braintree took the game to us for the majority of the half. We were lucky to go in at half-time at 1-1.

“In the second half we gave a great account of ourselves and looked the most likely to score

“Gavin Tomlin was consistently good all the way through the game, so was Ibrahim Kargbo.

“In the second half the individual performances got better and better. Nathan Green and Sanchez Ming, in particular, were very good.”

Dulwich are boosted by the return of on-loan striker Dipo Akinyemi and Rhys Murrell-Williamson for this weekend’s trip to Nyewood Lane – both were cup-tied against Braintree.

“That adds experience to fill our matchday squad,” said Rose. “But I was delighted with Jacob the other night. He hasn’t had a pre-season, he’s only trained for a month trying to regain his fitness. We were short on numbers and he was familiar to us. Jakob was fantastic for 20 minutes on Tuesday night and scored. It just gives us more options.”

FA TROPHY QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Dulwich Hamlet v Macclesfield Town

York City v Brackley Town

Boreham Wood v Lincoln City

Tranmere v Barrow AFC